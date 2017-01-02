 Skip to content

Miami quarterback Kaaya declares for draft

January 2, 2017
BOONE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: Brad Kaaya #15 of the Miami Hurricanes drops back to pass against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during their game at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

University of Miami (Fla.) quarterback Brad Kaaya announced Monday that he plans to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his three years as the Hurricanes’ starter Kaaya set school records in passing yards (9,968), completions (720) and attempts (1,188). He completed 61 percent of his passes and threw 69 touchdown passes in 38 career starts.

Over the final five games of the 2016 season Kaaya threw 14 touchdown passes and just one interception. Kaaya was a two-time All-ACC pick.

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer and Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson have already announced their intentions to enter this year’s draft.

  1. thegreatgabbert says: Jan 2, 2017 10:15 PM

    For some strange reason, no quarterbacks were taken before the 4th round, and 18 were drafted in that round.

  2. ctiggs says: Jan 2, 2017 10:24 PM

    Interesting enough his mom is Felicia off of Friday.

  3. z561 says: Jan 2, 2017 10:25 PM

    He’s trash

  4. abanig says: Jan 2, 2017 10:34 PM

    Kind of a no brainier given how he ripped part the Wvu defense in the organge bowl.

