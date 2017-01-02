Miami quarterback Kaaya declares for draft

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 10:01 PM EST

University of Miami (Fla.) quarterback Brad Kaaya announced Monday that he plans to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his three years as the Hurricanes’ starter Kaaya set school records in passing yards (9,968), completions (720) and attempts (1,188). He completed 61 percent of his passes and threw 69 touchdown passes in 38 career starts.

Over the final five games of the 2016 season Kaaya threw 14 touchdown passes and just one interception. Kaaya was a two-time All-ACC pick.

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer and Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson have already announced their intentions to enter this year’s draft.