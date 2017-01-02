Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 7:56 AM EST

Sunday’s game likely ended QB EJ Manuel’s time with the Bills.

RB Damien Williams‘ fumble was a crushing blow to the Dolphins.

Said Patriots TE Martellus Bennett, “I’m kind of getting used to winning now, you know what I’m saying? At first, it’s like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s like the first time having sex. And then your second time and then your third time, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s pretty cool. I’m getting better at it.’ It’s really fun.”

Jets CB Darrelle Revis had an interception in his final game before an offseason of uncertainty.

Sunday was a day to say farewell to Ravens WR Steve Smith.

The Bengals have plenty of players with expiring contracts.

Browns QB Robert Griffin III had some good moments on Sunday.

LB Jarvis Jones played well in what might have been his final game with the Steelers.

The Texans expect RB Lamar Miller back for their playoff opener.

The Colts went down to the wire for a Week 17 win.

Yannick Ngakoue set a rookie sacks record for the Jaguars.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray led the AFC in rushing yards.

Said Broncos CB Chris Harris of Gary Kubiak, “It’s hard to leave a job when it’s your dream job and it’s what you love to do. When you have to step down and go away from that, it’s tough for him. We wanted to send him out happily.”

Only another member of the Chiefs threatened to stop Tyreek Hill on Sunday’s punt return touchdown.

The Raiders running game never got going on Monday.

Injuries couldn’t explain everything that went wrong for the Chargers.

TE Jason Witten will have to wait until next year to become the Cowboys’ all-time receiving yards leader.

All the cool kids are dressing like Giants coach Ben McAdoo these days.

The Eagles won’t be looking for a quarterback this offseason, but there are plenty of other needs.

Said Redskins DL Ricky Jean Francois, “We had the opportunity to not say woulda, coulda, shoulda, but now we’re sitting here saying woulda, coulda, shoulda. We let this happen. It’s on us.”

QB David Fales got his first regular season action as the Bears season came to an end.

A pessimistic take on the Lions’ chances in the playoffs.

WR Geronimo Allison stepped up for the Packers with Randall Cobb out of action.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford wasn’t answering questions about next year after Sunday’s game.

The Falcons move into the playoffs on a hot streak.

Panthers QB Cam Newton will have plenty of time to rest his shoulder.

A rough defensive performance on Sunday left the Saints with a 7-9 record for the third straight year.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston and WR Mike Evans each set franchise records this season.

The Cardinals had multiple players with at least 10 sacks in a season for the first time since 1984.

Rams RB Todd Gurley ended his season without the breakout performance he was looking for.

LB Navorro Bowman’s Achilles rehab has been better than the 49ers’ season.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll raved about LB Bobby Wagner after Sunday’s game.