Ohio State safety declares for NFL Draft

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 3:11 PM EST

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker announced via Twitter Monday that he plans to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hooker had six interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore and first-year starter in 2016. He’s giving up his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL.

Hooker was a unanimous All-American and could be a first-round pick. He played mostly on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2015, when he was backup to Vonn Bell, who’s now with the Saints, and Tyvis Powell, who’s now with the Seahawks.

Though he’s the first Ohio State underclassman to declare his intentions, several others are facing a decision ahead of this year’s Jan. 18 deadline.