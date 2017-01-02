Pryor will have surgery on torn ligament in finger

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 11:17 AM EST

Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor told reporters Monday that he will have surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his finger.

Pryor said he believes he will have to rehab for 3-4 weeks with the team following the surgery.

Whether or not that rehab will be his last act with the Browns remains to be seen. Pryor is eligible for free agency in March, and though he did a little early negotiating via the media last week, nothing has been settled. Pryor said Monday that he expects his agents to talk with the Browns “soon.”

Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards in 2016. He had one reception in three games in 2015 after the Browns claimed him via waivers, gave him a shot to transition from quarterback to wide receiver, then brought him back in December after cutting him in September.