Raiders expected to sign Garrett Gilbert to round out QB group

The Raiders saw a second quarterback get injured in the last two weeks when Matt McGloin left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.
McGloin was starting for the first time this season as a replacement for Derek Carr, who fractured his fibula in Week 16, and was replaced by Connor Cook. Cook is the only other quarterback on the active roster or practice squad for Oakland, which left the Raiders in need of a healthy quarterback with a game against the Texans coming up on Saturday.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Garrett Gilbert is expected to be that quarterback. Gilbert was a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2014 and spent time with the Patriots and Lions before landing on Oakland’s practice squad last year. He’s been out of the league since getting released by the Raiders in the spring.
For now, Gilbert is slated for a spot on the practice squad but will be promoted in the event McGloin isn’t well enough to go against the Texans.
carr should really be considered for mvp…w/out him this team is putrid!
brady lovers will say hes the mvp but the pats have one no matter who was at qb
the cowboys have had 1000 yd rusher last yr but w/out qb play stunk it up last yr so that should be a nod for Dakota
if neither carr or Dakota I say it a-rod, he put the team on his right shoulder and followed thru on running the table and getting them to the post season in spite of that awful defense
It was fun while it lasted. Carr=MVP.
McGloin is too small to take that punishment.. Plus he looked off from the beginning…
Connor Cook looks legit so far. He’s got good size and a great arm….
WANT TO WIN $$$, TAKE HOUSTON!!!
Why not just plug in Gilbert Grape…………