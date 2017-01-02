Raiders expected to sign Garrett Gilbert to round out QB group

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 11:07 AM EST

The Raiders saw a second quarterback get injured in the last two weeks when Matt McGloin left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

McGloin was starting for the first time this season as a replacement for Derek Carr, who fractured his fibula in Week 16, and was replaced by Connor Cook. Cook is the only other quarterback on the active roster or practice squad for Oakland, which left the Raiders in need of a healthy quarterback with a game against the Texans coming up on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Garrett Gilbert is expected to be that quarterback. Gilbert was a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2014 and spent time with the Patriots and Lions before landing on Oakland’s practice squad last year. He’s been out of the league since getting released by the Raiders in the spring.

For now, Gilbert is slated for a spot on the practice squad but will be promoted in the event McGloin isn’t well enough to go against the Texans.