Rams request to interview Lynn, Shanahan

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 11:49 AM EST

The Rams have formally requested permission to interview both Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for their vacant head coaching position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

PFT reported Sunday night that the Rams would have interest in both Lynn and Shanahan, and both have also received interest from other teams.

Lynn is considered a strong candidate to stay with the Bills as their head coach. He served as the interim coach for the season finale and said after that game that his No. 1 choice would be to stay with the Bills.

The Jaguars plan to interview Shanahan, who will have through this weekend to interview with interested teams because the Falcons earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Schefter also reported that the Rams have sought permission to interview Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia.