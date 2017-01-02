Report: Ballard won’t interview with 49ers

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 7:30 PM EST

Chiefs’ personnel executive Chris Ballard will not interview with the 49ers for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network reported Monday.

The 49ers had requested permission to interview Ballard, who was hired by the Chiefs in 2013 after 12 years with the Bears.

Ballard is the director of football operations for the Chiefs. He was director of player personnel when he was hired in 2013. Ballard interviewed with the Bears in 2015 for their vacant GM job, but passed on interview opportunities with the Eagles and Jets.

The 49ers fired GM Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly after a 2-14 season. The 49ers have the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft.