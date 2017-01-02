Report: Chip Kelly wanted to draft Dak Prescott, Trent Baalke said no

One of the fun things about Black Monday in the NFL is the way everyone tries to blame everyone else for all of a franchise’s failures. Head coaches blame general managers and general managers blame head coaches. Offensive assistants blame the defense, defensive assistants blame the offense. These stories come out every year.
But this year we have a doozy: According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, ex-49ers coach Chip Kelly and others in the building wanted to draft Dak Prescott, while ex-49ers General Manager Trent Baalke, who had final say in the team’s draft room, refused.
Of course, it needs to be pointed out that these stories tend to get exaggerated over time. Baalke’s side of the story may very well be different: Maybe he’ll say he liked Prescott, too, and would have chosen him later in the draft if the Cowboys hadn’t. And Maybe Baalke would say Kelly never really pushed for Prescott. And it’s important to remember that if Tony Romo had stayed healthy all season and Prescott had stayed on the bench instead of having one of the all-time great rookie seasons, Kelly and the people close to him wouldn’t be leaking the fact that they all loved Prescott.
Still, it’s quite a story, one that could have dramatically changed the fortunes of two franchises: If the 49ers take Prescott, maybe Baalke and Kelly don’t get fired. And maybe the Cowboys are spending Black Monday leaking stories about who’s to blame for what went wrong, rather than getting ready for the playoffs.
Oh Chippie, knee slapping comedy for sure!
Childish
And if my aunt had balls she’d be my uncle. Chip and Trent were still doomed, and don’t have any place in professional football.
Chip your a grown man and a grown man should never kiss some bodies rear end for a days work ,,,go back to college where your wanted and the man ! With all due respect Chip and in defense of you the NFL ain’t all that anymore it’s not football it’s show business !
jed york is the problem
Playoff wins: Tebow 1, Chip Kelly 0, Eagles since 2008 season 0
He also “wanted to draft” Russell Wilson when he was in Philly. Bunch of bull.
If you saw how efficient Tony was on ONE drive, after eighteen weeks of riding the pine, then you know Dallas was likely going to the playoffs this year regardless.
Thank you Trent!!
Dak
Suck it Trent!!!!!!!
Tony
This is just silly talk. Tony Romo was never going to stay healthy all season!
This is why you hire a high powered elite coach and let him pick his GM.
Who is Trent Baalke to tell Chip Kelly what he needs and doesnt need to win games. Chip is a system based coach. If he says he needs a player..jeezus chryst…draft the player.
I never seen so many millionaire/billionaire idiots as they are in NFL front offices.
Probably true. Baalke is a moron, Chip is a stubborn coach but not that bad of a personnel guy. Two of his “mistakes” are playing great this year (Murray and Maxwell) and Bradford although average had a record setting year completing passes. That would be beneficial in Chips offense. Smith and Agolhor dont look that great but Rowe is playing good defense for NE. Chip was kind of stuck bc the 9ers were the only team that would give him HC job but the people above him are morons and he had bad players. Hell resurface in college and be a good again. The niners wont until York buts out gives time to his GM and HC, they r starting with very little
Chip Kelly needs to go away.
and this bum baalke will probably get another job in the good ol’ boy nfl. Loser!!!! York needs to quit since he chose this bum of a gm over harbaugh
The hits just keep coming
How many of the teams with coaching openings will be back here in 3 years?
Over/under – 3.
NFL win%: Tebow 56%, Chip Kelly 44%
“I also wanted to draft all the rookies that have been great this year. I knew all along that they would be great but the GM totally prevented me from getting them. Can you believe that!? Sheesh!…”
Or there is the possibility that Dak Prescott goes to San Francisco and never develops the way he has with the Cowboys, that he sits on the bench or is put in a scheme that doesn’t enable him to flourish.
It’s not just that Belichick drafted Tom Brady, it’s that he came to recognize what he had, kept a FOURTH quarterback on the roster for a year because Brady wasn’t ready to play but showed potential.
He was gonna draft Jordan and Kobe but Reno Mahe said no.
All due respect to Prescott, and Zeke Elliott for that matter, but the Dallas OL is what makes it all work. I’m not sure you just throw Dak in anywhere and see this kind of success from a rookie. Kid definitely looks to have a brighter future than Kap or Gabbert though.
Ouch. If there is no denial from Balke.
This is classic Kelly, blames everyone but himself. His drafts in Philly were abysmal when he was in charge. He treated men like baby’s and lost control the locker room. He demanded power but failed to when he had it. Chip ahoy loser.
chip is obsessed with the Cowboys–like single white female obsessed.. he overpaid for Murray with philthy and has since then been rummaging the piles for any thrown away by the ‘boys. most recently acquiring D. Moore off of waivers.
Too much Guinness Chipper.
Chip back to NCAAF you go
youdrivemenutseagles says:
Jan 2, 2017 11:34 AM
He also “wanted to draft” Russell Wilson when he was in Philly. Bunch of bull.
————————————————————-
Wrong. 2012 was Andy Reid’s last draft and year in Philly.
Cowboy Nation thanks you Trent!
Chip thought the draft is at end of the season.
youdrivemenuts eagles
It would have been pretty hard for him to draft Russell Wilson considering Wilson was drafted in April of 2012 and he did not start coaching the wiggles until the 2013 season
Baalke is (was) was inept an NFL GM as Rich Kotite and Ray Handley were as headcoaches