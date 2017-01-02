Report: Rams want to talk to both Patriots coordinators

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 7:21 AM EST

The Rams fired Jeff Fisher to give themselves a head start on the hiring process (and also preventing him from being the losingest head coach in NFL history).

So it figures they’ll have a long list of guys to talk to as they try to fix things.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, among their likely targets are Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia and Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

They’ve also been linked to Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, and their own interim coach John Fassel is interviewing today.

Of course, the specter of Sean Payton’s also looming over the whole process. Rapoport says there has been no contact yet with the Saints, that could be a matter of scheduling and semantics, with reports they’re prepared to ask permission to interview the Saints coach and that the Saints might listen this time.