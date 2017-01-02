Reports: 49ers plan to interview two Packers execs

The 49ers plan to interview two Packers executives for their vacant general manager position, per multiple reports Monday evening.
Reportedly set to interview this week are Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Eliot Wolf.
Wolf, the son of Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, was promoted to director of football operations last year. He’s spent the last 13 seasons with the Packers and was also rumored to be a candidate for several personnel jobs during last year’s hiring cycle.
Gutekunst has spent the last 18 seasons in the Packers’ personnel department. Gutekunst was also promoted last year after four years as the team’s director of college scouting.
I hope they do not hire Eliot Wolf. May he be given total control of the Packers for years to come.
“Going from the most perfect ownership arrangement in sports to reporting to a teenager…sure sign me up.”
Elliot Wolfe
It’s time for Eliot Wolf to be the gm in Green Bay. Ted Thompson did well for a while but his time had come to an end. Ted seems to concentrate on what 7th round pick from Bethune/Cookman is going to fill the teams biggest needs.
Elliott is thought to be TT’s successor. He’s not going anywhere.
Watch them interview two Seahawks executives too
They see what the Raiders have done with McKenzie at the helm. I give all props to the Packers brass for making Reggie the GM he is today. One of the best decisions we ever made as an organization. He had a couple of blunders in the beginning but no one is perfect. When he found his GM legs he blossomed.
Raiders4Life
Eliot Wolf isnt going anywhere as he will be the next GM of the Packers when Ted Thompson retires in the near future and has known this for quite some time.TT may decide to retire after this season but he is an extremely secretive man.the board may even replace him in favor of Wolf,ala Favre vs Rodgers.
Hmmm… Hard decision for Eliot, stay in Green Bay and where you know the draft and player personnel systems, and work for a president that knows football. Or go to a dumpster fire of a team with a rich Brat owner that thinks he knows more about football the the professionals in the room.
San francisco already has a bunch of Packers! Woo! here all week! you’re welcome!
you guys have given Ted Thompson way to much credit for the packers success..
His drafts the last 5 years have been average at best.
Except for Clinton dix and bulaga his first round picks have not been close to first round talent.
He can put together an offense, but cannot evaluate a defense since 2010 please watch the packer defense
Guys – read the article. Jed York has a history of “leaking” the stories he wants out there. The story is that he plans to interview the cream of the front office personnel – not that they have agreed to meet with the arrogant “owner” of the 49ers. It’s a smoke screen! Get used to York trying to float stories to minimize the impact of his disastrous news conference that showed him in his true light. No sane up and coming NFL front office personnel will get anywhere near the 49ers zip code. Mommy should watch her son’s news conference to understand what her son has become – and take back control of the franchise.