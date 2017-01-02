Reports: 49ers plan to interview two Packers execs

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 8:49 PM EST

The 49ers plan to interview two Packers executives for their vacant general manager position, per multiple reports Monday evening.

Reportedly set to interview this week are Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Eliot Wolf.

Wolf, the son of Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, was promoted to director of football operations last year. He’s spent the last 13 seasons with the Packers and was also rumored to be a candidate for several personnel jobs during last year’s hiring cycle.

Gutekunst has spent the last 18 seasons in the Packers’ personnel department. Gutekunst was also promoted last year after four years as the team’s director of college scouting.