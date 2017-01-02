RG3 thinks he proved the doubters wrong

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2017, 10:54 AM EST

Whether the Browns or any other NFL team believes Robert Griffin III can be its starting quarterback in 2017 remains to be seen, but Griffin himself believes he has shown he’s up to the task.

Griffin told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that a lot of people wrote him off and thought he couldn’t play anymore, and he believes he proved those people wrong.

Sorry, but Griffin didn’t prove anyone wrong. Griffin needs to do two things if he wants to prove he can be a franchise quarterback:

1. Stay healthy.

2. Play at something close to the level he played at as a rookie.

Griffin did neither of those things this season. He got hurt in Week One, returned and got hurt again, and was ultimately healthy for just five of the Browns’ 16 games. And when he did play, he didn’t play particularly well, managing just two touchdown passes and 886 yards in five starts.

So while Griffin may think he has proven the doubters wrong, there’s a good chance that the Browns will go in another direction this year.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Griffin said. “All I know is that I feel like I can help this team win games. We didn’t get it done today. But every week I was able to get better, from my personal performance, and just feel like with Coach [Hue] Jackson and [associate head coach-offense] Pep Hamilton, I’ve seen the game better than I ever had. I think that shows in the play.”

Griffin’s play shows he still has a lot of work to do. And his words suggest that he might not realize that.