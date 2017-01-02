RG3 thinks he proved the doubters wrong

Whether the Browns or any other NFL team believes Robert Griffin III can be its starting quarterback in 2017 remains to be seen, but Griffin himself believes he has shown he’s up to the task.
Griffin told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that a lot of people wrote him off and thought he couldn’t play anymore, and he believes he proved those people wrong.
Sorry, but Griffin didn’t prove anyone wrong. Griffin needs to do two things if he wants to prove he can be a franchise quarterback:
1. Stay healthy.
2. Play at something close to the level he played at as a rookie.
Griffin did neither of those things this season. He got hurt in Week One, returned and got hurt again, and was ultimately healthy for just five of the Browns’ 16 games. And when he did play, he didn’t play particularly well, managing just two touchdown passes and 886 yards in five starts.
So while Griffin may think he has proven the doubters wrong, there’s a good chance that the Browns will go in another direction this year.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Griffin said. “All I know is that I feel like I can help this team win games. We didn’t get it done today. But every week I was able to get better, from my personal performance, and just feel like with Coach [Hue] Jackson and [associate head coach-offense] Pep Hamilton, I’ve seen the game better than I ever had. I think that shows in the play.”
Griffin’s play shows he still has a lot of work to do. And his words suggest that he might not realize that.
He definitely proved that the Browns need to find a competent quarterback!
Good luck RG3 but when you Finnish the season winning and healthy then you got my vote.
Looking back on this season, its clear the Browns went with RG Me to help them with their top priority, which was securing the 1st overall pick.
Perhaps RG Me knew this, and feels like he helped the team accomplish this lofty goal by missing so much time and performing poorly.
i deduce that he thinks as well as he plays…not very good!
I think he needs to be re evaluated for a concussion
The only ingredients that he consistently possesses are self-confidence and self-love.
Why do I feel like he has his own A-Rod type centaur painting within 10 seconds of make-out distance somewhere in his home?
He really wasnt that bad. He is on a terrible team but still made some plays. Better than some qb’s in the league like the orange semeni
Whatever makes you sleep at night RG3:)
If the first step in solving a priblem is admitting you have problem then Robert is no where close to aolving his problem.
There’s a huge demand for QBs that get hurt all the time and can’t win games. I’m sure his phone will be ringing off the hook from teams dying to sign him this offseason.
Wrong RG3. You made the doubters look like geniuses. You’ve been on IR most of your career, and that’s exactly why you were doubted in the first place. Nobody ever doubted whether or not a healthy QB with your speed could win in the NFL when healthy. You’re a physical freak. They doubted that you’d be able to stay on the field with your dependence on your running ability, and your inability to protect yourself. You can dominate college with your 40 yard dash time, but not the NFL. What’s Tom Brady’s 40 time? NFL quarterbacking is played above the shoulders, and that’s not your strength. The guys that drafted you got fired.
I want to know how his brand is doing as that’s all he cared about when he was with the Redskins. Unveiling new brand logos and marketting. The football stuff was supposed to take care of itself.
He’s a smart guy that was a political science major at Baylor. How can someone so bright be so delusional?
I wonder if this would work on my boss.
I think he misspoke. He said ‘doubters’ when he meant to say ‘supporters’
Being a bit part player proves nothing. We all know he can play but can he sustain a full season again. It takes more than talent. Imo it takes embracing a big workload, endurance, luck, study decipline, mental toughness when things wrong, and taking the blame when you feel it’s not your fault and above all to play that position at a high level you have to be bright regarding football IQ. You have all that you will be a superstar.
Bless your heart!
He just doesn’t get it at all. On the field, off the field. Guy is a disaster.
He proved me wrong, he got through one whole game. Didn’t think he could do it.
watched him the last 2 weeks, he stinks…badly…
as for the Browns with 4 of the top 50 picks…so ???? they could use 4 on the oline alone….
diff between browns and steelers- browns draft coleman rd 1 steelers get ayers rd 7. he has played in 2 games..yes he had a drop, but looked superior to that stiff Coleman….watch Coleman on reverse, comes to complete stop before getting hit…safe egg…put an egg in his shoulder pads. it won’t break
I love it – he played just well enough to create a mini QB controversy in Cleveland for next season. People will point to this game where he ALMOST beat the STEELERS, in Heinz Field no less, as ‘proof’ that he should be their starter. LOL!
as for best wr in college last year…so…big12 plays zero d..
ask Steelers fans about best wr in college…Troy Edwards….stiff , better than Corey Coleman but still a stiff
RG3 is simply Another media sensation like Johnny football.
Rgme is a bum
Of course he does. Very Tebow of him. Did you know Timmy once threw a 3-yard slant that D. Thomas took 80 yards for a TD?
RGIII had a better year than Hue Jackson or Sashi Brown.
Sigh… There he goes again – RGIII has one decent game and out comes the all too familiar haters/doubters victimhood shtick. Isn’t this exact attitude part of the reason Redskins fans ultimately soured on you in DC? Gotta stop doing the crap, man.
eagleswin says:
Jan 2, 2017 11:05 AM
I want to know how his brand is doing as that’s all he cared about when he was with the Redskins. Unveiling new brand logos and marketting. The football stuff was supposed to take care of itself.
__________
He probably has a whole new logo ready to go. Just waiting for Nike to call. Any day now….
Wow rg3 is a delusional train wreck
Come on, read the statement. He said people thought he couldn’t play anymore; last time I checked, he did actually play somewhat. 4 games? There ya go, 4 more games than most people thought he would play. Personally I thought it would be 1 and then have a season ending injury, but I guess he proved me wrong! #factoryofsadness
The doubters think RG3 is still an idiot that sucks at football.
RG me is as delusional as Hue Jackson. The fake QB competition was a fine way to start training camp.
The Steelers’ second string just beat you.
kws001 says:
Jan 2, 2017 11:06 AM
He’s a smart guy that was a political science major at Baylor. How can someone so bright be so delusional?
–
I’m sorry but polisci for football players is essentially the current day’s version of basket weaving. It’s the wink, nudge version of “going to school”.
this guy is delusional, can’t read defenses, panics in the pocket. sorry cleveland, this bum is not the answer
RG III Arena League here I come.
Talk about delusional. This guy is a total sociopath.