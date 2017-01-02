Sammy Watkins needs another surgery on his broken foot

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 4:31 PM EST

The Bills have problems to worry about next year, beyond the Doug Whaley press conference that made the organization look like a dysfunctional mess, I mean.

According to Tim Graham of the Buffalo News, star wide receiver Sammy Watkins needs another surgery on his previously broken left foot.

The 2014 first-rounder, who would ostensibly be a centerpiece of any rebuilding effort there, wasn’t able to have much of an impact this season. He played in just eight games, with a stint on IR between the first two and the last six. As a result, he had career lows with 28 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

He said last week he was hoping to avoid another surgery on his foot, but apparently that’s not the case, and now the Bills have to wonder when he’ll be ready to get back on the field and how available he’ll be this offseason.