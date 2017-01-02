Sashi Brown says Browns won’t add to personnel department

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 5:09 PM EST

Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown told reporters Monday that he does not think the Browns will add anyone to their non-traditional front office.

Brown also said he doesn’t see the need to add another voice to the personnel department.

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam gave Brown control of the 53-man roster at the end of the 2015 when he fired then-general manager Ray Farmer. After Sunday’s season finale, Haslam said the Browns would not be making changes atop the organization after the Browns finished 1-15 in their first season with Brown in charge and Hue Jackson as coach.

In the same Monday press conference, Jackson said he would not rule out possible coaching staff changes.