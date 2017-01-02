Sashi Brown says Browns won’t add to personnel department

Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown told reporters Monday that he does not think the Browns will add anyone to their non-traditional front office.
Brown also said he doesn’t see the need to add another voice to the personnel department.
Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam gave Brown control of the 53-man roster at the end of the 2015 when he fired then-general manager Ray Farmer. After Sunday’s season finale, Haslam said the Browns would not be making changes atop the organization after the Browns finished 1-15 in their first season with Brown in charge and Hue Jackson as coach.
In the same Monday press conference, Jackson said he would not rule out possible coaching staff changes.
Ball’s in your court, Hue.
The Cleveland Sashi Browns.