Sashi Brown says Browns won’t add to personnel department

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 5:09 PM EST
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown addresses the media during a news conference in Berea, Ohio. The Browns are not in any rush to make a decision on quarterback Johnny Manziels future. Sashi Brown, the teams newly appointed vice president of football operations, said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, the team is not in any panic to make any decision one way or another on him. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) AP

Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown told reporters Monday that he does not think the Browns will add anyone to their non-traditional front office.

Brown also said he doesn’t see the need to add another voice to the personnel department.

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam gave Brown control of the 53-man roster at the end of the 2015 when he fired then-general manager Ray Farmer. After Sunday’s season finale, Haslam said the Browns would not be making changes atop the organization after the Browns finished 1-15 in their first season with Brown in charge and Hue Jackson as coach.

In the same Monday press conference, Jackson said he would not rule out possible coaching staff changes.

