Sean McVay expected to interview with Rams this week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 10:04 AM EST

The Rams have known for a while that they’d be conducting a coaching search this month, which gave them time to come up with a list of names that they were interested in speaking to about the position.

Those names couldn’t go public until the team was free to start setting up interviews with coaches already in the league, however, and that means Monday has provided an idea about what direction their search will take. One of the names linked to the opening is Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

According to multiple reports, McVay will interview with the team this week with Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reporting that the conversation is tentatively set for Thursday at this point.

He’s served in his current job for the last three years, although the presence of Jay Gruden as head coach means he hasn’t had the same full slate of responsibilities as others around the league. That may lead some to question if he’s ready to run an entire team and his age might have the same effect. McVay will almost certainly be the youngest candidate for any head coaching vacancy this year as he’ll turn 31 later this month, which may leave this year’s interview as the first steps in a process that leads to a top job down the line.

[Photo: Redskins.com]