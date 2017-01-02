Sean Payton: Report I discussed future with Mickey Loomis is “completely false”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 1:08 PM EST

On Sunday, a report from Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune said the Rams are expected to ask for permission to speak to Sean Payton about their head coaching vacancy and that Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis is open to the idea of trading Payton to L.A.

Holder also reported that Payton and Loomis met for an hour after the team’s loss to the Falcons to discuss the coach’s future. On Monday, though, Payton called that part of the report “completely false” and explained that his meeting with Loomis after the game was exactly the same as the meetings the two men have had after road games during their time together in New Orleans.

That hasn’t been the only report to link Payton and the Rams, but it was the only part of one that Payton took specific issue with on Monday.

“We’re not gonna address rumors, reports,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “If we answered those every time, it would be silly.”

The Rams have started lining up interviews with candidates who don’t require the kind of dealmaking that it would take to bring Payton to Los Angeles, but chatter about where Payton will be in 2017 may continue until one of them is hired.