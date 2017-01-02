 Skip to content

So who’s the MVP?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2017, 6:29 AM EST
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Devin Taylor #98 of the Detroit Lions chases down quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during first-quarter action at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Getty Images

The regular season has ended. The MVP voting doesn’t take the postseason into account. Thus, it’s time to commence the process of figuring out who will or should or could or might win an award that will officially be presented the night before the Super Bowl — at a time when we no longer really care who will win it.

So while we still care about who the MVP is, it’s the PFT Live question of the day.

Cast a ballot, complain in the comments about the omission of Le’Veon Bell, and tune in for any, some, or all of the six-hour Black Monday.

Guests include Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (at or about 11:00 a.m. ET, tentatively), Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Network (at 8:35 a.m. ET), and Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee (11:35 a.m. ET).

