So who’s the MVP?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2017, 6:29 AM EST

The regular season has ended. The MVP voting doesn’t take the postseason into account. Thus, it’s time to commence the process of figuring out who will or should or could or might win an award that will officially be presented the night before the Super Bowl — at a time when we no longer really care who will win it.

So while we still care about who the MVP is, it’s the PFT Live question of the day.

Cast a ballot, complain in the comments about the omission of Le'Veon Bell, and tune in for any, some, or all of the six-hour Black Monday.

