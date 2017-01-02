Terry Pegula insists “there’s no dysfunction” with the Bills

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2017, 9:07 PM EST

After the Bills threw G.M. Doug Whaley to the wolves, owner Terry Pegula dipped a toe in the water, submitting to a single-reporter interview in an apparent effort to clean up some of the many messes created by Whaley’s extended Q&A.

Speaking with the Associated Press, via an item with which the Bills were sufficiently happy to paste verbatim on the team’s official website, Pegula insisted that all is well with the franchise.

“There’s no dysfunction,” Pegula said. “Everybody is on the same page. We’re busy busting our asses.”

Pegula isn’t busy making himself available to the media at large to explain why the team is doing what it’s doing. Instead, it was Whaley who spoke for ownership but said a whole lot of nothing, creating the impression either that he has no real power or influence or that he was lying in an effort to conceal facts regarding the termination of Rex Ryan’s employment as the team’s coach.

Pegula explained that he opted to fire Ryan last week after Ryan finally gave in to the temptation to inquire about his status.

“I was asked a point-blank question and based on the discussions we’ve been having all year, I felt it was better to tell Rex that we were going in a different direction,” Pegula said.

Pegula made it clear that, even if Rex Ryan hadn’t forced the issue, the change would have been made.

The owner also tried to explain the inexplicable notion that Whaley didn’t know that the change was coming.

“[Whaley] had input on the basis of conversations throughout the year, what the problems were,” Pegula said. “But did Doug ever say, ‘Are we firing our coach, are we keeping our coach?’ We never had that conversation. I took it upon myself to tell Rex on the basis of conversations about the games and the aftermath of certain games that, hey, things aren’t going well.”

Of course, this means that Pegula never asked Whaley for his opinion on whether Ryan should be fired, which means that Pegula didn’t care to know what Whaley’s opinion was.

And if the term “dysfunction” means “abnormality or impairment of function,” the notion that an NFL owner would make and implement the decision to fire a head coach without consulting the General Manager is, in relation to how NFL franchises normally operate, clearly and obviously dysfunctional.