Throwing only two interceptions all season, Patriots set a new record

In the history of the NFL, from the leather helmet days until 2015, no team had ever thrown fewer than five interceptions in a season. Then came the 2016 Patriots.
New England, incredibly, threw just two interceptions all season, shattering a longstanding NFL record of five in a season, a record that several teams had tied but no teams had beaten. Even in the old days of 12-game seasons and teams only throwing 10 passes a game, no team had ever thrown fewer than five interceptions in a season. Until the Patriots, this season.
Tom Brady threw both of the Patriots’ interceptions this season, and with just two in 432 pass attempts he had what may have been his best season yet. During Brady’s four-game Deflategate suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo threw 63 passes without an interception, while Jacoby Brissett threw 55 passes without an interception.
The Vikings threw only five interceptions this season (all by Sam Bradford), which tied the previous NFL record. But the Vikings did it in an offense that relied almost exclusively on short, safe passes, which is why Minnesota averaged just 9.9 yards per completion, tied for last in the NFL. The Patriots averaged 12.1 yards per completion, tied for fifth in the NFL.
What Brady & Co. did this season was incredible, and a big part of the reason that they’re the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
Wow, it’s almost like there was any merit whatsoever to the pseudo-science that taking 2% of the air out of a football gives you supernatural throwing and catching abilities.
And if there is anyone left whining about systems or short passing or anything, do yourself a favor and watch a Patriots game once in a while. Brady’s deep ball is better than it’s been in years. He’s constantly making completions in tight coverage. You’ll even see him leaving short options wide open to make more difficult throws downfield.
You don’t have to like the team. You don’t have to kiss the rings. But the excuse making is a wasted effort. 12 is that good and there’s no running from it anymore.
Obviously Brady is a system QB since neither Garoppolo and Brisstet threw INT’s as well. I mean, its obvious, right???? /sarcasm.
At this point Tom Brady and Bill Belichick damn near set or extend an impressive NFL record every time they take a breath on an NFL field.
Don’t forget the defense allowed the least points this year too.
Cowboys and Dak Prescott only had 4 picks, until the butt fumbler went in and immediately threw 2. This probably should have also been mentioned.
So in one game Fitzpatrick had as many picks as NE and Dallas combined for an entire season? You have to admit that’s impressive.
And of those 2 intercepts, only 1 was just a bad pass. The other bounced off his receiver and landed on the defender, who somehow managed to hold on to it. It was like a OBJ catch on defense.
I'm not a Pats fan, but what Brady has done in response to Goodell BS multiple times now if crazy. We can say that the rules favor the QB now, and they do, but as it was pointed out above this record goes back to those 90% running offenses decades ago, it all evens out. It's amazing.
“The Patriots averaged 12.1 yards per completion, tied for fifth in the NFL.”
thought that Brady could only throw check downs and screen passes???? Troll nation wrong again!
Not a Pats fan, but it’s impressive that Brady is this good at this age. Even if he declines a little, he’ll still be very good.
Unless he gets hurt he’s going to establish some unbreakable records.
The thing I wonder is after he’s done, will Belichick retire? BB is getting old, and it will probably be less fun for him without Brady.
“Cowboys and Dak Prescott only had 4 picks, until the butt fumbler went in and immediately threw 2. This probably should have also been mentioned.”
Honestly a rookie playing 16 games and only throwing four interceptions is a heck of a lot more amazing than a 39 year old vet throwing only 2 in 12 games.
The Patriots system is so great, a high school QB can start and have success. The HOF voters need to go ahead and induct Belichick right now. No need to wait until he retires.
It's funny how so much credit goes to Brady. I'm sure the Patriots defense had a hand in winning games. The offense did their part, but many teams have great offenses and still lose 5 or 6 games (Atlanta, New Orleans, Washington). Defense dude.
Brady threw 2 interceptions but missed 4 games but still impressive MVP year for brady…
Also, Im a Giants fan and come hell and high water we are beating the Pats in the Superbowl… We are all that stands in the way of a Pats Cowboys superbowl …with a Pats Victory… Since the Packers and Cowboys have the most annoying and unbearable fanbases in all of sports I feel like we… are the watchers on the wall…
