Times, dates set for first two playoff weekends

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 12:24 AM EST

The NFL’s playoff schedule for the first two weeks has been set.

The postseason kicks off next Saturday, Jan. 7 with Oakland at Houston at 4:35 p.m., then Detroit plays at Seattle at 8:15 p.m.

Next Sunday, the Steelers host the Dolphins at 1 p.m., and the Packers host the Giants at 4:40 p.m.

The schedule for the divisional playoffs has also been set. On Saturday Jan. 14, Atlanta will host the 4:35 p.m. game, and New England will host the 8:15 p.m. game. The Falcons play the NFC’s highest-remaining seed; the Patriots will play the AFC’s lowest-remaining seed.

Kansas City will host the early game on Sunday Jan. 15, and Dallas will host the late game.