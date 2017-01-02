Tom Brady on Josh McDaniels: I’d hate to lose him, but teams should want him

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 10:23 AM EST

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is lining up interviews with teams looking for a head coach and it feels like there’s a good chance that this will be the year he leaves New England for a second time in search of success running his own team.

If McDaniels does leave, it would be a major change for Brady. During an appearance on “Kirk & Callahan” on WEEI Monday, Brady said that he sees McDaniels “more than anyone else in my life” during football season and that he believes he “could never be the player” that he is without McDaniels’ help. That makes it easy for Brady to see why others would be interested in a coach that he’d love to see remain in New England.

“I see why there is a lot of interest and there should be because I think he’s the best in the NFL,” Brady said. “Great coaches get opportunities and he’s fortunate to be in a position where he should get them because he’s earned it. I would hate to lose him, but I think it’s always aspirational for a coach because it’s great to lead a team, lead an organization.”

The Rams, Jaguars and 49ers are expected to talk with McDaniels over the weekend.