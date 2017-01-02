Tony Romo: It’s good and fun to play football

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 6:40 AM EST

Tony Romo’s long absence from game action came to an end on Sunday afternoon when he replaced Dak Prescott in the second quarter.

Romo’s return was brief as he was replaced by Mark Sanchez on the next series, but it was also productive. He completed three-of-four passes, including a touchdown, and said after the game that it “felt normal” because he came into the game expecting to do well.

“It’s good and fun to play football,” Romo said. “It’s enjoyable to have a little success, but I kind of do that at practice each day. You get those same feelings and competitive vibes. I know it’s more people watching, but I treat them all the same way. I know what happens out here is going to a lot more talked about sometimes than what happens at practice. It just feels good to just do what you’ve been doing and take it from there.”

If all goes well for the Cowboys, Romo’s success will continue to come on the practice field. If things don’t break that way, Sunday’s outing should give them some confidence that Romo will be able to step in and produce if needed.