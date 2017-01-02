Tracking the 2017 coaching/G.M. searches

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 11:33 AM EST

The regular season is over and the coaching carousel is spinning around the league.

The Rams, Jaguars and Bills didn’t wait for the end of the season to fire their coaches and the Chargers and 49ers didn’t wait long after the final whistle to do the same. The Broncos job opened up when Gary Kubiak stepped down, which left six openings before Black Monday even arrived.

We’ll be tracking all the interviews and signs of interest in candidates for head coaching jobs right here. We’ll also have all the people involved in General Manager searches.

Buffalo Bills

Fired Rex Ryan before final game of the season. Expected to interview interim head coach Anthony Lynn. Expected to interview Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Denver Broncos

Gary Kubiak stepped down after the final game of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Fired Gus Bradley with two games left in the regular season. Interim coach Doug Marrone is expected to be a candidate. Interviewed Tom Coughlin before final game of regular season. Scheduled for interview with Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin. Scheduled interview with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Scheduled interview with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Expected to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

Los Angeles Rams

Fired Jeff Fisher with three games left in regular season. Will interview interim coach John Fassel. Expected to interview Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin. Scheduled interview with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and would like to talk to Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Scheduled interview with Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay. Requested permission to talk to Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone. Reportedly interested in Saints coach Sean Payton.

San Diego Chargers

Fired Mike McCoy after Week 17 loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Fired head coach Chip Kelly after Week 17 loss. Will interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. List of candidates also includes Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Fired General Manager Trent Baalke after Week 17 loss. Requested permission to interview Chiefs exec Chris Ballard and also have interest in speaking with Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Seahawks co-player personnel directors Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer