Tuitt says he’s playing Sunday

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 11:27 AM EST

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt told reporters Monday that he’ll play in Sunday’s playoff game vs. the Dolphins.

Tuitt has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but it sounds like he didn’t play in the regular season finale just because the Steelers didn’t need him to.

“I’m not worried about it,” Tuitt said of the injury Monday.

Tuitt is one of the Steelers’ most valuable defensive players. He has four sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles on the season and started every game before injuring his knee early in the team’s Dec. 18 game at Cincinnati.