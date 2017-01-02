Tyrod Taylor has “no clue why” he was benched

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn said last week that the decision to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a business decision made at levels above him in the team hierarchy, but Taylor didn’t seem to get the same information about the move.

Taylor said that he met with General Manager Doug Whaley briefly when the decision was made last week, but that he left the meeting with “no clue why it happened.” Taylor said he’s heard it was to look at EJ Manuel and Cardale Jones and he’s heard that it was to keep him from getting injured, but said that was an issue all season.

Whatever reason, Taylor said he “didn’t see where it was fair” and that he feels it shows a lack of confidence in him as a quarterback unless the team does a better job of explaining why they went that direction.

“That’s what it showed,” Taylor said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “That’s what I think it showed. But at the same time, the conversation wasn’t detailed enough to know if that was the case or not. Hopefully we can have that conversation this week. Maybe it’s today. I’m not sure. We haven’t met as a unit yet, nor have I met with the people upstairs, so maybe it will be clear what’s the direction moving forward.”

Taylor said it was a possibility that he’d agree to renegotiate a contract that calls for him to make $30 million in guaranteed money, although any decision on that front will have to wait until the team’s rationale for the benching is “actually explained to me.”