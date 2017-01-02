 Skip to content

Wade Phillips wants to stay with Broncos, laments being “unemployed”

January 2, 2017
The Broncos are looking for a new coach. Eventually they may be looking for a new defensive coordinator.

Wade Phillips has an expiring contract. Which makes him a free agent. Which also makes him out of a job, for now.

“Coaches life,” Phillips tweeted Monday, “unemployed to [Super Bowl] victory to unemployed in 3 years or less.”

In a later tweet, Phillips made it clear that he hopes to stay with the Broncos.

The Broncos hope to keep him. Ideally, their next coach will retain the defensive coaching staff and fix the offense. Whether the coach actually will do that won’t be known until he is hired.

With G.M. John Elway admitting that he has three or four candidates in mind, the process shouldn’t take very long. Unless the guy Elway wants works for a team that will be playing deep into the postseason.

