Washington’s John Ross, Virginia Tech’s Isaiah Ford declare for draft

Two of the top underclass wide receivers eligible for the draft have elected to forego their final year of eligibility and head to the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Washington receiver John Ross declared for the draft on Monday. Virginia Tech receiver Isaiah Ford also declared via Norm Wood of the Daily Press.

Despite missing all of the 2015 season due to a torn ACL, Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and a Pac-12 leading 17 touchdowns this year for the Huskies. He also set a school record with four career kickoff return touchdowns.

Ford owns Virginia Tech records for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. In his final year with the Hokies, Ford caught 79 passes for 1,094 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ross is a potential first round draft pick while Ford is among the top 10 receiving prospects in the draft.