Woody Johnson’s Twitter blunder raises eyebrows

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2017, 5:56 PM EST

As misadventures in Twitter go, Jets owner Woody Johnson didn’t create nearly as much mischief and/or mayhem as he could have. Nevertheless, a Monday blunder created plenty of buzz on social media.

Johnson tweeted “Bob kraft” before promptly deleting it. The most logical explanation is that Johnson intended to search for tweets mentioning Kraft’s name. Others have suggested that Johnson meant to search his contacts in order to find Kraft’s number.

Here’s a collection of reactions, plenty of which are humorous. Ultimately, the mistake was harmless — and it quickly will be forgotten once Woody becomes an ambassador and his brother, Christopher, assumes day-to-day responsibility for committing online faux pas.