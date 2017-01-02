 Skip to content

Woody Johnson’s Twitter blunder raises eyebrows

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 21: The New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the New York Jets owner Woody Johnson greet each other prior to the game on October 21, 2012 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) Getty Images

As misadventures in Twitter go, Jets owner Woody Johnson didn’t create nearly as much mischief and/or mayhem as he could have. Nevertheless, a Monday blunder created plenty of buzz on social media.

Johnson tweeted “Bob kraft” before promptly deleting it. The most logical explanation is that Johnson intended to search for tweets mentioning Kraft’s name. Others have suggested that Johnson meant to search his contacts in order to find Kraft’s number.

Here’s a collection of reactions, plenty of which are humorous. Ultimately, the mistake was harmless — and it quickly will be forgotten once Woody becomes an ambassador and his brother, Christopher, assumes day-to-day responsibility for committing online faux pas.

3 Responses to “Woody Johnson’s Twitter blunder raises eyebrows”
  1. bencoates57 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:06 PM

    It’s those pesky Russians.

  2. jag1959 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:08 PM

    Let’s be honest, we will miss Woody Johnson while he is across the pond. “Chris Johnson’s Twitter blunder” doesn’t have anywhere near the ring to it that a “Woody Johnson Twitter blunder” does. My BIL the Pats fan thinks it’s an early sign of tampering, Woody is trying to get a legit owner to stand in for him.

  3. bleedgreen1988 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:09 PM

    It’s a good thing we can’t find out his google searches.. my guess is there’s alot of “why is robert kraft so much better then me?” searches on there.

