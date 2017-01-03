49ers will interview Kyle Shanahan this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 10:03 AM EST

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks like a prize attraction on this year’s coaching carousel.

Six teams are looking for a head coach right now and four of those teams have already reached out to set up an interview with Shanahan over the weekend. Shanahan is free to interview with the Falcons off until the second round of the playoffs after winning the NFC South and earning the second seed in the conference.

As noted on our tracker of all the coaching moves, the Jaguars, Rams and Broncos moved quickly to add Shanahan to their list of candidates. According to multiple reports, the 49ers have done the same. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn are also slated to be interviewed.

Shanahan’s father Mike spent three years as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers and helped the team win a Super Bowl after the 1994 season before moving on to the Broncos. He won two more rings as the head coach in Denver, leaving Kyle Shanahan with familial connections to two of the teams considering him this offseason.