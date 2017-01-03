Adam Jones arrested on multiple charges

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2017, 7:30 AM EST

The calendar says 2017, but Pacman Jones is apparently partying like it’s 2007.

Via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the veteran Bengals cornerback has been arrested on multiple charges.

The initial counts were obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and assault. All are misdemeanors. Per Dehner, Jones has since been charged with felony harassment with a bodily substance.

In 18 years of practicing law, I never came across a case of felony harassment with a bodily substance. My guess would be that Jones spit/spat/whatever on someone.

Suspended for the 2007 season after a rash of run-ins with the law, Jones had managed to stay out of trouble since 2013, and he had been properly praised for turning his life around. As he gets closer to the end of his football career, it’s hard not to wonder whether this latest off-field entanglement will cause the Bengals to move on from Jones.