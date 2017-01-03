Adam Jones denies all charges in initial court appearance

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2017, 10:22 AM EST

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, who has managed to stay out of trouble for four years, faces a fresh batch of criminal charges. In his first court appearance, Jones denied the claims being made against him.

Jones, who according to WCPO.com contends he has witnesses to support his position, is accused of poking a security guard in the eye at the Millennium Hotel in Cincinnati. Jones allegedly kicked and head-butted a police officer who was trying to arrest Jones. He faces misdemeanor charges for those alleged actions.

The felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance comes from allegedly spitting on the hand of a nurse while Jones was being processed at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jones has a long history of off-field issues. His age, current skills, and background could prompt the Bengals to move on from him.