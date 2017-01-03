Adam Jones denies all charges in initial court appearance

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, who has managed to stay out of trouble for four years, faces a fresh batch of criminal charges. In his first court appearance, Jones denied the claims being made against him.
Jones, who according to WCPO.com contends he has witnesses to support his position, is accused of poking a security guard in the eye at the Millennium Hotel in Cincinnati. Jones allegedly kicked and head-butted a police officer who was trying to arrest Jones. He faces misdemeanor charges for those alleged actions.
The felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance comes from allegedly spitting on the hand of a nurse while Jones was being processed at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Jones has a long history of off-field issues. His age, current skills, and background could prompt the Bengals to move on from him.
In ten years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen anyone plead guilty at their initial appearance. In the federal system, the average Joe wouldn’t even be appointed a lawyer yet. Granted, Jones probably has his lawyer on speed dial. Still, he would be crazy to plead guilty at that point when most of these cases end with some sort of plea agreement.
enough is enough…..Tom Brady gets 4 games suspension for suspected tampering??? ( ideal gas laws be dammed)
this clown should never play another down with his past.
Please cut this turd so he can drift off into oblivion.
Dish rag…
Lewis will probably pay his fine for him.
So the security guard, the cop, and the nurse are framing this poor guy?
Yeah, I’m sure NONE of that happened that night – it was all a figment of the imagination by the cops and the nurse. I suppose the Cincy cops were just looking for a reason to throw Jones behind bars.
Let’s be honest…this guy has been involved in a lot of things worse than this one. But then again, O.J. ended up in jail for something a lot worse than other things he did as well. I’m just waiting to see what flavor of stupid puts this guy away.
Ok so, spitting on someone’s hand (FELONY) is somehow worse than simple assault and battery (misdemeanor) or domestic violence (also a misdemeanor, sometimes at least). Are you kidding me?
I am tempted to slamming him but I will wait for all the facts to come out. It will be disappointing if he screwed up again
Move on without him??? They’ll extend his contract. Thats how they roll in bungal land.
Adam Jones is innocent,it was Pacman who caused the trouble.
Would be stud on a prison team , along with the rest of the Bengals.
Jones was obviously just out to get the arrest incentive in his Bengals contract, that’s all.
I hate even attempting to justify this, but yeah, it actually CAN be worse. You have no idea what pathogens a person is carrying which may or may not be transmitted by fluid exchange. This could potentially be a death sentence to the victim where a punch to the face, will typically not, unless it does and the charges change.
I’m totally shocked. Such a nice guy. I’m sure he was innocently pushed in this situation. Hope he gets away with a 15 yard penalty even this time.
I have seen PAC-man out a few times in past couple of years. When I saw him he was pleasant, friendly to all. He signed autographs,
took a few pictures and joked with people around him.
I can only tell you what I have seen. I know he does have a history,
so we shall see.