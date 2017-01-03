 Skip to content

Adam Jones denies all charges in initial court appearance

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2017, 10:22 AM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 27: Cornerback Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, who has managed to stay out of trouble for four years, faces a fresh batch of criminal charges. In his first court appearance, Jones denied the claims being made against him.

Jones, who according to WCPO.com contends he has witnesses to support his position, is accused of poking a security guard in the eye at the Millennium Hotel in Cincinnati. Jones allegedly kicked and head-butted a police officer who was trying to arrest Jones. He faces misdemeanor charges for those alleged actions.

The felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance comes from allegedly spitting on the hand of a nurse while Jones was being processed at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jones has a long history of off-field issues. His age, current skills, and background could prompt the Bengals to move on from him.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cincinnati Bengals, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
17 Responses to “Adam Jones denies all charges in initial court appearance”
  1. tjacks7 says: Jan 3, 2017 10:29 AM

    In ten years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen anyone plead guilty at their initial appearance. In the federal system, the average Joe wouldn’t even be appointed a lawyer yet. Granted, Jones probably has his lawyer on speed dial. Still, he would be crazy to plead guilty at that point when most of these cases end with some sort of plea agreement.

  2. rideforjesus says: Jan 3, 2017 10:30 AM

    enough is enough…..Tom Brady gets 4 games suspension for suspected tampering??? ( ideal gas laws be dammed)

    this clown should never play another down with his past.

  3. bengalbowl says: Jan 3, 2017 10:30 AM

    Please cut this turd so he can drift off into oblivion.

  4. eddievortex says: Jan 3, 2017 10:32 AM

    Dish rag…

  5. dickroy says: Jan 3, 2017 10:32 AM

    Lewis will probably pay his fine for him.

  6. LionsPride69 says: Jan 3, 2017 10:34 AM

    So the security guard, the cop, and the nurse are framing this poor guy?

  7. blkandgld4eva says: Jan 3, 2017 10:34 AM

    Yeah, I’m sure NONE of that happened that night – it was all a figment of the imagination by the cops and the nurse. I suppose the Cincy cops were just looking for a reason to throw Jones behind bars.

  8. afreshperspective2017 says: Jan 3, 2017 10:35 AM

    Let’s be honest…this guy has been involved in a lot of things worse than this one. But then again, O.J. ended up in jail for something a lot worse than other things he did as well. I’m just waiting to see what flavor of stupid puts this guy away.

  9. tacowrecker says: Jan 3, 2017 10:35 AM

    Ok so, spitting on someone’s hand (FELONY) is somehow worse than simple assault and battery (misdemeanor) or domestic violence (also a misdemeanor, sometimes at least). Are you kidding me?

  10. wannabear says: Jan 3, 2017 10:36 AM

    I am tempted to slamming him but I will wait for all the facts to come out. It will be disappointing if he screwed up again

  11. steelerfan63 says: Jan 3, 2017 10:37 AM

    Move on without him??? They’ll extend his contract. Thats how they roll in bungal land.

  12. mannyiac says: Jan 3, 2017 10:42 AM

    Adam Jones is innocent,it was Pacman who caused the trouble.

  13. eddiea25 says: Jan 3, 2017 10:45 AM

    Would be stud on a prison team , along with the rest of the Bengals.

  14. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 3, 2017 10:45 AM

    Jones was obviously just out to get the arrest incentive in his Bengals contract, that’s all.

  15. perscientist says: Jan 3, 2017 10:46 AM

    tacowrecker says:
    Jan 3, 2017 10:35 AM
    Ok so, spitting on someone’s hand (FELONY) is somehow worse than simple assault and battery (misdemeanor) or domestic violence (also a misdemeanor, sometimes at least). Are you kidding me?

    =======================================

    I hate even attempting to justify this, but yeah, it actually CAN be worse. You have no idea what pathogens a person is carrying which may or may not be transmitted by fluid exchange. This could potentially be a death sentence to the victim where a punch to the face, will typically not, unless it does and the charges change.

  16. pridewatcher says: Jan 3, 2017 10:47 AM

    I’m totally shocked. Such a nice guy. I’m sure he was innocently pushed in this situation. Hope he gets away with a 15 yard penalty even this time.

  17. maverick2560 says: Jan 3, 2017 10:49 AM

    I have seen PAC-man out a few times in past couple of years. When I saw him he was pleasant, friendly to all. He signed autographs,
    took a few pictures and joked with people around him.
    I can only tell you what I have seen. I know he does have a history,
    so we shall see.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!