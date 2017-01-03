Bills aren’t looking for A-list coaches, yet

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2017, 11:28 PM EST

Whether Bills G.M. Doug Whaley has plenty of power or hardly any, he’ll be inclined to preserve whatever he has. And with Whaley running the team’s search for a new head coach, human nature suggests that he will be inclined to look for a head coach who won’t threaten Whaley’s turf, however expansive or limited it is.

It’s no surprise, then, that Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports that the Bills haven’t reached out to Tom Coughlin, and likely won’t. Likewise, Carucci reports that the Bills haven’t inquired about a possible interview with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, one of the top candidates in the current cycle.

Neither is a surprise, because neither would likely be willing to defer to Whaley, especially after a disastrous Monday press conference that raises plenty of questions about who’s really running the show, and whether anyone knows what they are doing.

The best available candidates won’t want to defer to Whaley, or will insist on his ouster or reassignment before taking the job. And with Bills president Russ Brandon likely running the football operations without any of the accountability that goes along with it, Brandon needs Whaley to be the guy who’ll take the fall if/when (when) things continue to roll along on the wrong track.

For those who have seen this show in other cities, the ending is obvious. Eventually, ownership will press the reset button, cleaning house and starting from scratch. The current coaching search makes that outcome inevitable. And it would be better to just go ahead and do it now.