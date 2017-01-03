Bowles denies report that Hackenberg is awful in practice

The Jets spent a second-round draft pick on quarterback Christian Hackenberg and then never put him on the field all season, even as they struggled with injuries and poor play from their other quarterbacks. That led to questions about how bad Hackenberg must look in practice, not to get a chance to show what he can do in a game.
Compounding those questions was a Sunday report from ESPN, attributed to an unnamed Jets coach, that Hackenberg is so inaccurate in practice that he “couldn’t hit the ocean.”
Jets head coach Todd Bowles, however, said it isn’t true that Hackenberg is flailing in practice.
“Not at all,” Bowles said. “There’s nothing wrong with Christian. He just needs to play.”
Hackenberg shrugged off the report.
“I really don’t have any opinion on it,” Hackenberg said. “A coach has never come up and said anything to me directly. So, until he does that, I’m really not too concerned about it.”
All we know for sure is that the Jets never thought it was in their interests to put Hackenberg on the field, even in a season in which the quarterback situation couldn’t have gotten much worse. No matter what Bowles says publicly, that’s not a good sign.
Whats the HC supposed to say?
“Yeah, the guy the GM reached for in the 2nd round is a bust. We tried to talk him out of it, or at least wait until the 4th round, but he went ahead and did it.”
Hackenberg has mechanics problems and teh Jets didn’t work with him on them. They will do so off season.
What are the chances they fix them in 4 months?
Zero.
They should have worked with him on his mechanics from day one, staring in June.
This is why teams don’t let QBs sit anymore, and it’s hurting the sport. The expectations for a rookie QB have become so unreasonable, even though college football is breaking further away from what QBing in the nfl is like. Now when a team tries to prepare a rookie QB by sitting them, the media and fans criticize the team.
The Jets decided to sit Hackenberg the full year, and that was decided before the first practice. Kudos to management for sticking to their guns. Goff was also not ready, but the Rams gave into pressure, probably against their better judgment.
“Hey, Christan, the ocean called and they’re running out of shrimp.”
O’Brien coached him at PSU and didn’t want him for the Texans. Guess he knew something.
He lost his confidence in the pocket, you can see it during the final preseason game. Hackenberg is 21 and needs to develop better mechanics. The Jets drafted him several rounds early and deserve criticism for that but ultimately QB needs to be viewed through a long term lens. I don’t think he would have been any worse than Goff if he played and that cost the Rams 5-6 high picks. If Hackenberg doesn’t develop better mechanics this offseason then it’s probably a wasted pick.
If he were any good in practice, he would have played instead of Fitz.
Well if ESPN said it then it must be true.
(Sarcasm)
“There’s nothing wrong with Christian. He just needs to play.”
well, week 17 seemed like a good place to start.
” that Hackenberg is so inaccurate in practice that he couldn’t hit the ocean.”
ouch…
Trade him to the Redskins for 2 first rounders.
Gailey told Bowles he was going to retire before the season started, why would you throw Hackenberg out there under Gailey to learn a system that will be completely different in 2017? Jets fans are frustrated by the red shirt season but I get the thought behind it. This is a coach using who’s trying to cover his behind by saying “I have nothing to work with it’s not my fault!” Due to the impending changes. I feel bad for this kid, the media and fans are piling on him and pointing to Penn States success without him but they don’t look at how his offensive coordinator at the time literally went from a pass happy offense to a run heavy offense, while changing Hackenbergs plant foot week after week which led to his mid season firing. We simply don’t know what this kid is going to be but a lot of his flaws like foot work, throwing motion, and release can be fixed with the proper coaching. He can read a defense, he is a leader he stayed at Penn State when no one else would, and when he was in the proper system he produced. Can we give the kid a chance before sending the lynch mob at him?
zaphod424242 says:
Jan 3, 2017 2:54 PM
O’Brien coached him at PSU and didn’t want him for the Texans. Guess he knew something.
He knew that he was obligated to play Osweiler because Houston gave him 72 million and already had qbs on the roster. It had nothing to do with Hackenberg. Guess you didn’t know that
I’ll take “When the statement the team releases seems to contradict their actions.” for 500 Alex.
Hey Jets fans, you don’t know what you don’t know. Maybe he needs more time, maybe be ill never get it. That’s why you have coaches. Oh I forgot, Jets fans know everything !
He wasn’t that great at Penn State and a lot of folks would be honest and say that to you.