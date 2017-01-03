Brock Osweiler will start for Texans Saturday

When the Texans signed quarterback Brock Osweiler as a free agent heading into this season, their hope was that he would start playoff games for them in the future.
It wasn’t the most direct path, but that’s just what Osweiler is going to do when the Texans face the Raiders on Saturday. Texans coach Bill O’Brien announced on Tuesday that Osweiler will get the nod after replacing a concussed Tom Savage in Week 17.
Osweiler started the first 14 games of the season for Houston, but was benched in favor of Savage in Week 15 after throwing two interceptions against the Jaguars. Savage was forced out against the Titans last Sunday, leaving Osweiler to go 21-of-40 for 253 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort.
Osweiler may be pitted against a quarterback making his first NFL start as the Raiders are reportedly going to go with rookie Connor Cook after injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin.
It’s fair to say that Osweiler’s first year in Houston wasn’t what the Texans were looking for, but the franchise’s first playoff win since 2012 would be a step in the right direction heading into Year Two.
Brock v. Cook
“FEEL THE EXCITEMENT!”
Wonder how happy Deandre Hopkins is about this? He’s probably getting ready for another 10 target, 4 catch 50 yard game. Light ’em up, Brock! Raiders with a 3rd string QB by 17.
Yikes.
Brock, it is now or never…
This game may go to 0-0 in overtime.
Defense might score all the points in the game
as opposed to who?
10-9 victory with a defensive score
Raiders: “So you’re saying there’s a chance!…..yes!”
I really hope Hopkins demands a trade away from this team. Matter of fact, I hope he specifically requests to go to my team.
going against a 3rd string rookie qb making his first start, I see Brock managing to keep this contest a nail biter deep into the 4th qtr….
LOL Brock is trash
Damn it…
Bill O’Brien is a trash head coach
Os played well in that Mexico City game and Texans should have won. Officials gave it to Oakland.
Of course, he had to play with that laser shining in his eyes half the time – maybe that’s why he looked so good.
Brock always seems to want to throw a line drive into coverage. He is talented but doesn’t have a feel for the game.
How is it that these two teams happen to face each other? The Raiders became pretty uninteresting to me after Carr broke his leg.
One of these teams is going to be playing in the next round. Someone needs to put the AFC playoffs (minus the Patriots) out of their misery.