 Skip to content

Brock Osweiler will start for Texans Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 12:51 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans warms up before playing the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

When the Texans signed quarterback Brock Osweiler as a free agent heading into this season, their hope was that he would start playoff games for them in the future.

It wasn’t the most direct path, but that’s just what Osweiler is going to do when the Texans face the Raiders on Saturday. Texans coach Bill O’Brien announced on Tuesday that Osweiler will get the nod after replacing a concussed Tom Savage in Week 17.

Osweiler started the first 14 games of the season for Houston, but was benched in favor of Savage in Week 15 after throwing two interceptions against the Jaguars. Savage was forced out against the Titans last Sunday, leaving Osweiler to go 21-of-40 for 253 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort.

Osweiler may be pitted against a quarterback making his first NFL start as the Raiders are reportedly going to go with rookie Connor Cook after injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin.

It’s fair to say that Osweiler’s first year in Houston wasn’t what the Texans were looking for, but the franchise’s first playoff win since 2012 would be a step in the right direction heading into Year Two.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
17 Responses to “Brock Osweiler will start for Texans Saturday”
  1. goprobebe says: Jan 3, 2017 12:55 PM

    Brock v. Cook

    “FEEL THE EXCITEMENT!”

  2. pkrjones says: Jan 3, 2017 12:57 PM

    Wonder how happy Deandre Hopkins is about this? He’s probably getting ready for another 10 target, 4 catch 50 yard game. Light ’em up, Brock! Raiders with a 3rd string QB by 17.

  3. randy8123 says: Jan 3, 2017 12:58 PM

    Yikes.

  4. jcus says: Jan 3, 2017 12:59 PM

    Brock, it is now or never…

  5. hawksfansince77 says: Jan 3, 2017 1:00 PM

    This game may go to 0-0 in overtime.

  6. ammarradhi says: Jan 3, 2017 1:03 PM

    Defense might score all the points in the game

  7. eazeback says: Jan 3, 2017 1:03 PM

    as opposed to who?

  8. sdchicken says: Jan 3, 2017 1:03 PM

    10-9 victory with a defensive score

  9. aqibhasmorepick6sthantylaw says: Jan 3, 2017 1:04 PM

    Raiders: “So you’re saying there’s a chance!…..yes!”

  10. mykelane says: Jan 3, 2017 1:04 PM

    I really hope Hopkins demands a trade away from this team. Matter of fact, I hope he specifically requests to go to my team.

  11. captainwhodat says: Jan 3, 2017 1:05 PM

    going against a 3rd string rookie qb making his first start, I see Brock managing to keep this contest a nail biter deep into the 4th qtr….

  12. denver1983 says: Jan 3, 2017 1:07 PM

    LOL Brock is trash

  13. casualmalexlfan says: Jan 3, 2017 1:10 PM

    Damn it…

  14. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 3, 2017 1:10 PM

    Bill O’Brien is a trash head coach

  15. stexan says: Jan 3, 2017 1:13 PM

    Os played well in that Mexico City game and Texans should have won. Officials gave it to Oakland.
    Of course, he had to play with that laser shining in his eyes half the time – maybe that’s why he looked so good.

  16. bryonneufeld says: Jan 3, 2017 1:14 PM

    Brock always seems to want to throw a line drive into coverage. He is talented but doesn’t have a feel for the game.

  17. jwcarlson says: Jan 3, 2017 1:16 PM

    How is it that these two teams happen to face each other? The Raiders became pretty uninteresting to me after Carr broke his leg.

    One of these teams is going to be playing in the next round. Someone needs to put the AFC playoffs (minus the Patriots) out of their misery.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!