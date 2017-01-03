Brock Osweiler will start for Texans Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

When the Texans signed quarterback Brock Osweiler as a free agent heading into this season, their hope was that he would start playoff games for them in the future.

It wasn’t the most direct path, but that’s just what Osweiler is going to do when the Texans face the Raiders on Saturday. Texans coach Bill O’Brien announced on Tuesday that Osweiler will get the nod after replacing a concussed Tom Savage in Week 17.

Osweiler started the first 14 games of the season for Houston, but was benched in favor of Savage in Week 15 after throwing two interceptions against the Jaguars. Savage was forced out against the Titans last Sunday, leaving Osweiler to go 21-of-40 for 253 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort.

Osweiler may be pitted against a quarterback making his first NFL start as the Raiders are reportedly going to go with rookie Connor Cook after injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin.

It’s fair to say that Osweiler’s first year in Houston wasn’t what the Texans were looking for, but the franchise’s first playoff win since 2012 would be a step in the right direction heading into Year Two.