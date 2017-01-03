Carr positive about rehab, says it’s difficult to watch Raiders from home

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 6:26 PM EST

Injured Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said in a radio interview Tuesday with 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that it “ripped [his] heart out” to watch the Raiders play on television last Sunday at Denver.

Carr suffered a broken leg on Christmas Eve and had surgery a few days later. That surgery revealed no ligament damage, which bodes well for Carr being back on the field this spring.

For now, though, he’s stuck watching as the Raiders try to survive without him. Carr knew immediately that his leg was broken, and on Tuesday he called that an “eerie” and “scary feeling” as he was carted off the field.

“When I got in the cart, I was just praying for good news,” Carr said. “I was thinking about my family. I was thinking about my wife and kids. I wanted them to know it was OK.

“I knew I was going to be OK. I just knew there was going to be a hill to climb and I’m always down for a challenge.”

Carr said he was in communication with Raiders backup quarterback Matt McGloin during preparation for last week’s game and had the game plan from offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave in his hand as he watched.

With McGloin dealing with an injured shoulder, rookie Connor Cook will reportedly start this weekend’s playoff game at Houston. Carr said he thought Cook played with poise in making his NFL debut last week after McGloin’s injury.

Carr also admitted that he broke his right pinky finger in late November. At the time he called it a dislocation.