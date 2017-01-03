 Skip to content

Carr positive about rehab, says it’s difficult to watch Raiders from home

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 6:26 PM EST
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Injured Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said in a radio interview Tuesday with 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that it “ripped [his] heart out” to watch the Raiders play on television last Sunday at Denver.

Carr suffered a broken leg on Christmas Eve and had surgery a few days later. That surgery revealed no ligament damage, which bodes well for Carr being back on the field this spring.

For now, though, he’s stuck watching as the Raiders try to survive without him. Carr knew immediately that his leg was broken, and on Tuesday he called that an “eerie” and “scary feeling” as he was carted off the field.

“When I got in the cart, I was just praying for good news,” Carr said. “I was thinking about my family. I was thinking about my wife and kids. I wanted them to know it was OK.

“I knew I was going to be OK. I just knew there was going to be a hill to climb and I’m always down for a challenge.”

Carr said he was in communication with Raiders backup quarterback Matt McGloin during preparation for last week’s game and had the game plan from offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave in his hand as he watched.

With McGloin dealing with an injured shoulder, rookie Connor Cook will reportedly start this weekend’s playoff game at Houston. Carr said he thought Cook played with poise in making his NFL debut last week after McGloin’s injury.

Carr also admitted that he broke his right pinky finger in late November. At the time he called it a dislocation.

9 Responses to “Carr positive about rehab, says it’s difficult to watch Raiders from home”
  1. joetoronto says: Jan 3, 2017 6:33 PM

    “Carr also admitted that he broke his right pinky finger in late November. At the time he called it a dislocation.”

    I was wondering why a dislocated finger needed to heal for so long, makes sense now.

  2. goprobebe says: Jan 3, 2017 6:49 PM

    Carr stated that watching Oakland’s overall team play in Denver made him violently ill and vomit his guts until the final whistle. Carr mentioned to a guest also watching the game that Carr could play better on one leg than McGlow.

  3. SouthStander says: Jan 3, 2017 7:06 PM

    Don’t worry – the raiders will only be away from home for one weekend. Then you all can enjoy the offseason together!

  4. SouthStander says: Jan 3, 2017 7:06 PM

    goprobebe says:
    Jan 3, 2017 6:49 PM
    Carr stated that watching Oakland’s overall team play in Denver made him violently ill and vomit his guts until the final whistle. Carr mentioned to a guest also watching the game that Carr could play better on one leg than McGlow.
    ——————
    And yet raiders’ fans think their #3 QB will get them to the super bowl. Lol.

  5. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Jan 3, 2017 7:09 PM

    Carr would have had more passing yards in the first half from a wheel chair!!!

  6. egomaniac247 says: Jan 3, 2017 7:13 PM

    I mean….unless Dr’s say you can’t fly….wouldn’t you like…..travel with the team and just sit in the owners box with the others or something?

    Even if I was on crutches or in a wheel chair i’d want to be in that locker room with my brothers.

    I assume there’s a reason why, it’s just odd that he’s at home.

  7. Iknowitall says: Jan 3, 2017 7:24 PM

    Overrated Raiders fluked and lucked their way to at least 4 wins they should not have gotten.

    David(derek) Carr had a very lucky season and has somehow managed to fool ALOT of people into thinking he is somehow more talented than his brother.

    Look, the Raiders and Carr had is nice little fairy tale season unfolding, that was not even remotely indicative of their subpar talent, and now it has ended with a dud.
    The Chiefs dominated them twice, swept the division, and was always in control .
    The AFC West belongs to Kansas City for at least the next dozen years and the Chiefs will be multiple Super Bowl victors, so Raider fans should simply acknowledge this fact and accept it.

  8. tomny0970 says: Jan 3, 2017 7:33 PM

    Carr said that, while he’s out, it’s difficult to watch the Raiders from home. Quite frankly, I’m finding it difficult to watch them from anywhere.

  9. aldavisisthenfl says: Jan 3, 2017 7:34 PM

    Iknowitall has obviously smoked waay too many semenfilledcigars..lol smh

