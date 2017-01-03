Chargers ask for permission to interview Dave Toub

The trend lately is for teams to look for offensive head coaches, but the Chargers are going to take a look outside the box.
According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Chargers have asked for permission to interview Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.
Since the Chiefs have a bye, he could ostensibly interview this week.
Toub’s name has come up before, but faces a lot of the same prejudices other special teams coaches have in the hiring cycle. Among current head coaches, only Baltimore’s John Harbaugh comes from a background of special teams coaching.
Perhaps more teams should look at them, however. They’re the only coaches who have to work with every position group, and are accustomed to adapting on the fly because of the shifting nature of their personnel (injuries to offensive or defensive starters can wreck their best-laid plans since backups are their starters). And because much of their work is done in time-sensitive situations, they’re often better able to make decisions quickly.
Whether that gets more special teams coaches in the door remains to be seen.
Dave,
It was Nancy Reagan who said Just say NO.
Chargers are a hot mess.
Players have no idea what is going to happen. Why would any coach want to go to that uncertainty?
Perfect….hire him so Patricia stays in Foxboro……..
He’s probably the best in the business as far as special teams coaches go. The Bears had him for a decade, consistently had great ST, and creative plays that scored (the misdirection punt return with a fake on one side and catch on the other—yeah, that’s him). He left and the Bears Special Teams fell apart. It’s not shocking that KC has a great unit now. The guy is good, and I hope he lands something.
Team’s not bad but who knows where they will be playing next year. No thanks until the new home of the Chargers has been established.