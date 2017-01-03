 Skip to content

Chargers ask for permission to interview Dave Toub

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 10:25 AM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 28: Special teams coach Dave Toub of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first half of the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on August 28, 2014 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images) Getty Images

The trend lately is for teams to look for offensive head coaches, but the Chargers are going to take a look outside the box.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Chargers have asked for permission to interview Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.

Since the Chiefs have a bye, he could ostensibly interview this week.

Toub’s name has come up before, but faces a lot of the same prejudices other special teams coaches have in the hiring cycle. Among current head coaches, only Baltimore’s John Harbaugh comes from a background of special teams coaching.

Perhaps more teams should look at them, however. They’re the only coaches who have to work with every position group, and are accustomed to adapting on the fly because of the shifting nature of their personnel (injuries to offensive or defensive starters can wreck their best-laid plans since backups are their starters). And because much of their work is done in time-sensitive situations, they’re often better able to make decisions quickly.

Whether that gets more special teams coaches in the door remains to be seen.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill, San Diego Chargers
4 Responses to “Chargers ask for permission to interview Dave Toub”
  1. lscratchingthesurface says: Jan 3, 2017 10:36 AM

    Dave,
    It was Nancy Reagan who said Just say NO.
    Chargers are a hot mess.
    Players have no idea what is going to happen. Why would any coach want to go to that uncertainty?

  2. TB12RALLYCRY says: Jan 3, 2017 10:36 AM

    Perfect….hire him so Patricia stays in Foxboro……..

  3. cfos00 says: Jan 3, 2017 10:42 AM

    He’s probably the best in the business as far as special teams coaches go. The Bears had him for a decade, consistently had great ST, and creative plays that scored (the misdirection punt return with a fake on one side and catch on the other—yeah, that’s him). He left and the Bears Special Teams fell apart. It’s not shocking that KC has a great unit now. The guy is good, and I hope he lands something.

  4. jjackwagon says: Jan 3, 2017 10:45 AM

    Team’s not bad but who knows where they will be playing next year. No thanks until the new home of the Chargers has been established.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!