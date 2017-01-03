Chip Kelly: Trent Baalke undermined me, I’ll be an assistant coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

Chip Kelly seems to know he’s done as an NFL head coach, and he seems to be OK with that — especially if it means he won’t have to deal with office politics.

Kelly told Jay Glazer of FOX that he’s happy to be an assistant coach in the NFL after failing as a head coach in Philadelphia and San Francisco.

“I’ll go be an offensive coordinator somewhere,” Kelly told Glazer.

Glazer said he also learned from talking to Kelly that issues with fired 49ers G.M. Trent Baalke were a major problem for Kelly in San Francisco.

“For weeks and weeks and weeks, he’s known that Trent Baalke has been trying to undermine him and get him out,” Glazer said.

This is the second report in as many days that paints Baalke as an obstacle in the path of Kelly’s success, the first being the report that Kelly wanted to draft Dak Prescott and Baalke refused. In fairness to Baalke, it should be noted that we haven’t heard his side of the story. But suffice to say, it’s unlikely anyone is going to hire either Kelly to be a head coach again, or Baalke to be a G.M. again.