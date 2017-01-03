Chip Kelly: Trent Baalke undermined me, I’ll be an assistant coach

Chip Kelly seems to know he’s done as an NFL head coach, and he seems to be OK with that — especially if it means he won’t have to deal with office politics.
Kelly told Jay Glazer of FOX that he’s happy to be an assistant coach in the NFL after failing as a head coach in Philadelphia and San Francisco.
“I’ll go be an offensive coordinator somewhere,” Kelly told Glazer.
Glazer said he also learned from talking to Kelly that issues with fired 49ers G.M. Trent Baalke were a major problem for Kelly in San Francisco.
“For weeks and weeks and weeks, he’s known that Trent Baalke has been trying to undermine him and get him out,” Glazer said.
This is the second report in as many days that paints Baalke as an obstacle in the path of Kelly’s success, the first being the report that Kelly wanted to draft Dak Prescott and Baalke refused. In fairness to Baalke, it should be noted that we haven’t heard his side of the story. But suffice to say, it’s unlikely anyone is going to hire either Kelly to be a head coach again, or Baalke to be a G.M. again.
If I were Baalke I’d be pushing Jelly out the door too.
What does Chip expect???
Maybe come to Minnesota? We need a offensive coordinator.
I like that Chip just assumes someone wants to work with him and have him lead their offense.
Unemployment sucks.
It’ll be interesting to see if an NFL team wants him as OC. And if so, who.
I’ll lol if he goes to Alabama to be the OC. The same fans that say he sucks will be the ones crying saying it’s not fair. If he really sucks then they should see it as the undoing of Bama. Same thing happened with Kiffin landed in Bama so I sort of expect it.
Patriots
Nice touch Chipper,triple dipping. You fraud.
Denver should hire him to be their head coach.
He can’t screw up that defense. And he’ll be able to lure a quarterback there. Maybe trade for Tyrod Taylor?
The funny thing is, if Dak wasn’t doing good in Dallas Kelly would never admit to wanting to draft him.
Whiner.
Not sure why anyone would hire Chip Kelly as an offensive coordinator if he plans on running that dumb college system that leaves the defense on the field for an eternity every game. Its well known Baalke is probably the worst GM in the league as well as an extremely difficult personality to work with so anybody who got that gig was set up to fail. The fact this moronic organization thought getting rid of Harbaugh to keep a stooge like Baalke around is all you need to know about how committed they are to winning.
McDaniels is leaving from LA….Chip is probably already on his way to Foxboro😥
It’s not like you’d have to watch your back if he was one of your assistants.
If I was the 9ers I would have given Chip the keys to the whole thing for a year or two to see what he could do and to make the reset a bit less laughable. You can’t press that button every single year.
Sure is a lot of finger pointing going in 49er land. If you’re the GM and you’re on your third coach in three years, why would you undermine the guy that will essentially determine whether you both return next season? Who knows, maybe everyone on the 49ers staff wanted to get fired because they can’t stand the 34 year old owner? Just dumbness abound.
You think?
Baalke doesn’t seem like he works well others. Granted Harbaugh and Kelly are egomaniacs of the utmost supreme level but if Baalke runs off an elite coach like Harbaugh, and any coach that can return what was previously a dumpster fire of a team to super bowl contender and then tight after leaving the team again becomes a dumpster fire of a team is elite in my book….anywho if Baalke ran a coach off like that he assumes responsibility for all that happens next.
Some guys just aren’t cut out to be NFL head coaches, but they flourish as coordinators. I’d honestly like to see what Chip would do if he was able to focus on just the offense.
If McDaniels leaves the Pats, Kelly could well end up the Oc there.
The Pats have chunks of his high speed offense incorporated into their playbook, and ran a form of it frequently when they had the right personnel.
IIRC Belichick actually went and visited Kelly while he was in his last college job to pick his brain on it.
Baalke tried to undermine Harbaugh, why would he listen to Kelly? Chip should resurface in the pros or college.
Say what you want about Kelly but make no mistake, Baalke is the author of that disaster in SF and York is the publisher.
Well, if the Patriots OC gets a HC job, maybe his old pal BB will hire him!
40/Whiner
I don’t know if McDaniels will want the LA job but, if he does leave for anywhere, the Pats almost always promote from within.
Kelly and Belichick are friends and, maybe, Belichick would bring him on in some sort of Special Assistant capacity as he did with Dom Capers one season, but the Pats are not going to start running Kelly’s offense.
What he meant was he’s going to take a job as an insulting customer service rep at a Lane Bryant.
Kelly refuses to understand that an NFL team has 53 men on the roster, not 95 boys. Nobody is going to hire him to run their offense and wear out the entire team in the process.
Its funny how quick Chip Kelly went from “hot coaching name/offensive mastermind” to “every fan’s/franchise’s worst nightmare”
Not sure how publicly throwing your old boss under the bus helps a new boss think they want to hire you, regardless of what level of job it would be. As far as being a coordinator, I wouldn’t be so sure anyone is looking to hire him for that spot, since his offenses tended to struggle.
Sorry Chip – the Titans’ offensive coordinator job isn’t open at the moment. They already have a top 10 offense.
I’d rather have Kelly as a head coach than Baalke as a GM…..and I’m not the biggest Chip Kelly fan
Baalke is probably the most hated man in the Bay Area. What an idiot… he’s done in the NFL and rightfully so.
Who wouldnt want chip as an offensive coordinator? Hes great at offense
It seems, Trent likes these hardball coaches initially … then wearies of them …
What Chip failed to realize is that his initial success was due to a talented offensive roster and efficient QB more than his gimmicky system. Sure he caught a few wins from un-prepared teams but that wasnt going to keep him going forever. Running his players into the ground, alienating the locker room and releasing talented players was the short path to downfall. Who knows why SF even bothered giving him a chance, he was finished after last season.
I’m not a violent person and don’t give a hoot about any of the Niners personnel, but I find myself wishing that Chip, Trent or someone would walk up and punch Jed York in the face.
This is the same offensive “genius” who emphasized sweeps by DeMarco Murray (the AFC’s current rushing leader) as somehow being a good idea.
It’s a story that keeps on reappearing, but is rarely reported. Here we have the clash between GM and Coach and at least one of them has to go. Whether it’s the Bills, Colts, or the 49ers teams with infighting rarely win.
Some teams, such as the Patriots, put all the power in the coach’ hands and it is an effective strategy . For better or worse, Belichick’s responsible for assembling the roster and its performance on the field. There’s only one person to praise or blame for the season’s outcome
After the way he undermined Jim Harbaugh, would any coach under him, not expect the same treatment?
Let’s fire Jim Harbaugh and keep Trent Baalke in a power struggle. Brilliant!!!!
Chip – No Blame, No Complain, No Defend. Practice what you preach.
Not in New England even though he’s Bill’s bud. Brian Daboll has been waiting in the wings for quite a while. He will be the next OC in NE (assuming Josh moves one).
He knows by being one of the “Good ‘ol boys” that he’ll get a shot over someone else deserving.
Yes I do.
purplepride11 says:
Jan 3, 2017 9:49 AM
Maybe come to Minnesota? We need a offensive
coordinator.
*CORRECTION
You need an offense.
SKOLOLOLOL!!!