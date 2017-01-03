Cowboys fans salty over orders that didn’t arrive by Christmas

Plenty of firms promise delivery of goods by Christmas in order to close the deal. Then, once the money arrives, the question of whether the item does becomes a crapshoot.
Some fans were using terms stronger than “crap” after items ordered through the Cowboys’ official Pro Shop didn’t arrive in time for Christmas, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys are downplaying the situation.
“A weekend holiday can sometimes contribute to a slowdown in delivery, but we have had very few reported cases of customers not receiving their orders on time,” Cowboys spokesman Joe Trahan said.
Trahan said the Cowboys added “hundreds of additional workers” for the holidays and in response to the team’s 13-3 campaign.
Beyond the failure of items to arrive on time, other orders allegedly were lost or canceled. The Cowboys offered a 15-percent discount to those affected by the situation.
It’s hardly an acceptable situation, but it’s also not uncommon. And while the easy response is to say that people should do their shopping earlier, plenty of companies routinely bang the “guaranteed delivery by Christmas” drum because they know that they’ll score a last-minute infusion of cash — regardless of whether they make good on delivering the goods.
Yeah it stinks at the time — my family had several items arrive the following Tues or Wed but still enjoyed the ‘bonus’ gifts. While I felt misled on a couple things, these were the same items that I was surprised they said would arrive in just 2 days.
I had placed an order on Dec. 19 with 2day shipping (paid extra). As of Dec 30th the item hadn’t yet shipped. I tried calling, their service number puts you into voicemail after 30 minutes of waiting and nobody calls you back. You can’t even cancel the order on their website…that’s the real BS move, IMO.
NFL wins again. They get your money and you can do nothing when the product isn’t delivered.
