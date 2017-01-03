Cowboys fans salty over orders that didn’t arrive by Christmas

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2017, 2:15 PM EST

Plenty of firms promise delivery of goods by Christmas in order to close the deal. Then, once the money arrives, the question of whether the item does becomes a crapshoot.

Some fans were using terms stronger than “crap” after items ordered through the Cowboys’ official Pro Shop didn’t arrive in time for Christmas, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys are downplaying the situation.

“A weekend holiday can sometimes contribute to a slowdown in delivery, but we have had very few reported cases of customers not receiving their orders on time,” Cowboys spokesman Joe Trahan said.

Trahan said the Cowboys added “hundreds of additional workers” for the holidays and in response to the team’s 13-3 campaign.

Beyond the failure of items to arrive on time, other orders allegedly were lost or canceled. The Cowboys offered a 15-percent discount to those affected by the situation.

It’s hardly an acceptable situation, but it’s also not uncommon. And while the easy response is to say that people should do their shopping earlier, plenty of companies routinely bang the “guaranteed delivery by Christmas” drum because they know that they’ll score a last-minute infusion of cash — regardless of whether they make good on delivering the goods.