Cowboys kick the tires on Jonathan Cooper

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 3:27 PM EST

The Cowboys have built one of the best offensive lines in the league by spending premium picks, but it’s always better to buy low if you can.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys worked out former first-rounder Jonathan Cooper, and are considering adding him to the roster.

Cooper was the seventh overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cardinals, but he’s been on three teams already this season. After being dealt to New England as a throw-in to the Chandler Jones trade, he was released by the Patriots, and then claimed and later released by the Browns.

Whether someone who was cut by the Browns can help the Cowboys is a good question, but the Cowboys have some injury issues at the moment.

But they’re also willing to stockpile, as they had a proven starter in Ronald Leary when they were able to sign La’El Collins on the cheap (when the potential first-rounder went undrafted because of his being questioned in a murder investigation in which he was never charged). Collins is expected to be activated from IR soon, and adding him to a line with three first-round picks (Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin) shows the emphasis they’ve placed on the position.

Leary’s a free agent next year, and it’s possible they’re looking at Cooper as a future signing for 2017.