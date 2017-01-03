Dolphins defend Ndamukong Suh against latest “dirty” charges

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 6:55 AM EST

Dolphins teammates and coaches rallied to the defense of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, after the latest round charges that he’s a “dirty player.”

“He’s an amazing player,” Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “One of the best D-tackles in football. So I guess if dirty goes with that, I guess he can live with it.”

Of course, Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount doesn’t agree, after he unleashed the latest volley against Suh after Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

But the Dolphins are glad to have him on their side heading into this week’s playoff matchup with the Steelers, as he’s keyed a defense which has helped a team exceed every expectation this year.

“Since I’ve been here, Suh’s done everything right,” coach Adam Gase said. “He’s played hard. He’s tried to do everything he can do to help our defense play well. It’s hard for me to comment on something that I wasn’t really sure what [Blount] was talking about or what incident he was talking about. I can’t say. I don’t really understand that he was getting at there.”

Blount suggested there were even Dolphins teammates who weren’t crazy about Suh’s tactics, but the wagons have been circled now.

“The only opinions that matter are the people that’s in the locker room,” Dolphins left tackle Branden Albert said. “I feel like if you ask anybody in the locker room about him, he’s a good guy. . . .

“A man’s dominating a grown man, I don’t know if that’s dirty. He’s just got that much power. I don’t see him doing anything. I see him dominating. That’s the only thing I can say — he’s a dominating force.”

Of course, the Dolphins also have a vested interest in Suh playing with a certain edge in the coming weeks, and will leave it to the Steelers to determine if he’s doing it appropriately.