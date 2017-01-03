Drew Brees isn’t looking for another extension this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 6:17 AM EST

Drew Brees and the Saints spent almost all of last offseason talking about his contract before finally agreeing to an extension a few days before the start of the regular season.

The deal lowered Brees’ cap number for the 2016 season and put him under contract through next season, when he can become a free agent and the Saints will be barred from using the franchise tag on him. Brees said Monday that he’s not looking to revisit that deal this year because he doesn’t want to “look any further ahead than just what’s right in front of me.”

“Listen, so I signed a one-year extension, so that was this year and then next year,” Brees said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “And so I plan on playing that out and just allowing things to take form and take shape here for next year and putting forth my absolute best effort to help us win a division championship and then a world championship. And then, again, just one year at a time, and that’s not a lack of commitment or anything like that. It’s just, I just want to focus on what’s right in front of me.”

The Saints remained stuck in the 7-9 much, but Brees didn’t show any signs that he’s about to stop playing at a high level. Assuming 2017 plays out in a similar fashion, it’s a good bet that he’ll be signing at least one more contract as an NFL player.