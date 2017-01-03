 Skip to content

Eli on receivers in Miami: They didn’t pack accordingly, they had no shirts

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 4:27 PM EST
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs off of the field after the New York Giants defeated the Washington Redskins 19-10 at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pictures of Giants wide receivers partying with Justin Bieber in Miami and without shirts on a boat after their Week 17 victory have made the rounds over the last couple of days.

There have been a wide range of reactions to the players’ decision to celebrate the win in such fashion and, despite coach Ben McAdoo saying it was much ado about nothing, some of them have been negative. More of them have fallen into the humorous category and Eli Manning came down on that side with some Grade A dad jokes about being “a little disappointed” about the whole thing.

“They didn’t pack accordingly. They didn’t have any shirts,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “I was telling people I’m the one who took the picture. They just wouldn’t let me in with my shirt off.”

There probably won’t be the same amount of joking should the Giants lose to the Packers in Green Bay this Sunday, although it is hard to imagine that the night out in Miami will have any more bearing on the result than it will on Bieber’s next album.

2 Responses to “Eli on receivers in Miami: They didn’t pack accordingly, they had no shirts”
  1. grogansheroes says: Jan 3, 2017 4:34 PM

    If the Giants win, it’s much ado about nothing. If they lose…well that’s a whole different kettle of fish.

  2. nomargarciaparra says: Jan 3, 2017 4:35 PM

    Much ado about nothing. Giants 27 – Packers 17

  3. bencoates57 says: Jan 3, 2017 4:38 PM

    THAT was joking? I will give him credit for trying out some new material. The old “how do you like me NOW San Diego” is wearing a little thin.

