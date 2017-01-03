Eli on receivers in Miami: They didn’t pack accordingly, they had no shirts

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 4:27 PM EST

Pictures of Giants wide receivers partying with Justin Bieber in Miami and without shirts on a boat after their Week 17 victory have made the rounds over the last couple of days.

There have been a wide range of reactions to the players’ decision to celebrate the win in such fashion and, despite coach Ben McAdoo saying it was much ado about nothing, some of them have been negative. More of them have fallen into the humorous category and Eli Manning came down on that side with some Grade A dad jokes about being “a little disappointed” about the whole thing.

“They didn’t pack accordingly. They didn’t have any shirts,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “I was telling people I’m the one who took the picture. They just wouldn’t let me in with my shirt off.”

There probably won’t be the same amount of joking should the Giants lose to the Packers in Green Bay this Sunday, although it is hard to imagine that the night out in Miami will have any more bearing on the result than it will on Bieber’s next album.