Ezekiel Elliott, Jordan Howard first NFL rookies to finish 1-2 in rushing

For the first time in NFL history, two rookies stand atop the list of rushing leaders.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott easily won the NFL’s rushing title, finishing with 1,631 yards despite taking Week 17 off. And in something no one could have seen coming at the start of the season, Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard finished second, with 1,313 yards.
That has never happened before in the NFL: Before Elliott only 13 rookies had led the league in rushing, and in none of those seasons had the No. 2 rusher also been a rookie. (Rookies did go 1-2 in rushing twice in the AFL, in 1960 and 1968.)
Elliott, the fourth overall pick in the draft playing in a great offense, was expected to have a big impact as a rookie and exceeded expectations. Howard, the 150th overall pick playing in a bad offense, was a complete surprise.
And so the rookie seasons of Elliott and Howard may lead to some interesting debates heading into the 2017 NFL draft, which has what is expected to be a very strong class of running backs: Do you take a running back with a high pick, or wait for value on Day 3? The Cowboys and Bears took opposite approaches, but both are happy with the results.
Howard may have had a more impressive year because he was really the only key option Chicago had.
Not only was Howard the only weapon, he did not have a great offensive line. His season is more impressive than that of Ellliott.
Elliot sat out an entire game and still finished number 1 in rushing.
If Dallas was keen on padding stats he could have probably broken the Earl’s record too. Elliot with fresh legs will be run into the ground in the playoffs.
He’s gonna get fed.
Over the years the position of RB has been downgraded in importance as teams fell in love with the passing game. However, closer scrutiny has revealed that teams who cannot run the ball effectively are destined for disappointment.
This year’s draft class could have as many as three first round RBs selected. That hasn’t happened in a while.
You know whats funny… i have a Bears fan as a friend who says Howard is better then Lev Bell…. hahaha
Bears have had a few rookies run for 1000 and then what happened to them…? Google it… A-Train, Salaam… yea.. ONE HIT WONDERS… Last year Bear fans were in love with Langford… they hopped off that train REAL QUICK… NEXT STORY!!
if zeke woulda been more patient in waiting for holes to appear in week one I believe he would’ve surpassed dickersons record. he needed to many yds to warrant him playing wk 17
Make the most of it. 4 huge factors to shorten RBs’ careers:
1) ever bigger linemen (seem 100lbs heavier than when I played college-level very briefly in the 70s before a career-ending knee).
2) accumulative CTE concerns
3) new bio-passports stopping older players juicing (or even just pain-controlling).
4) mega-salaries allowing earlier retirement.
All means we could be seeing more records like this by rookies in the future as RBs retire ever younger. “It’s a young man’s game” has never been truer.
I wonder who the Bears’ll draft #3.
I agree with you, Pasta. Also, Jordan’s O-line was not nearly as good as what Elliott had to work with.
It’s almost ashame that Howard’s magnificent rookie season has been overshadowed by Elliott’s as they both have been fantastic. Elliott is on his own level but Jordan Howard’s consistent production on a bad team is nothing short of amazing.