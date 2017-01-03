Gailey retires, five Jets assistants fired

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 1:47 PM EST

Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has announced his retirement, and the team announced Tuesday that five other assistant coaches have been fired.

So, head coach Todd Bowles remains on the job for a third season but will have a very different staff.

Relieved of their duties were quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo, running backs coach Marcel Shipp, defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins and defensive backs coach Joe Danna.

Defensive Coordinator Kacy Rodgers will return, but Bowles will now publicly pursue a new offensive coordinator. The team’s release said Gailey informed Bowles before the recently completed season that he planned to retire.

“I thought it was best to tell him early, so that he could begin to think about how he would move the team forward on offense,” Gailey said in the team’s statement. “While we did not have the season we all wanted to have, I think there are some great people here at the Jets and in the New York/New Jersey area. I wish them all the best moving forward.”

Gailey turns 65 later this week. He’s a former head coach of the Bills and Cowboys and was also a coordinator for the Steelers, Broncos, Dolphins and Chiefs.