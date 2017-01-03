Hue Jackson says he’d love to coach at Senior Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 3, 2017, 4:34 PM EST

The Browns have the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and they should have the opportunity to coach in the Senior Bowl in late January.

Browns Coach Hue Jackson said he would “jump” at the chance to coach one of the teams in the game, getting his staff a week of hands-on experience with more more than 40 2017 draft prospects.

“I’m there,” Jackson said.

The Senior Bowl is the most prestigious of the postseason all-star games and generally attracts coaches and general managers from around the league for its game-week practice sessions. The game’s director is former Browns general manager and longtime Ravens personnel executive Phil Savage.

The teams highest in the draft order — by win percentage, not by trades — that aren’t dealing with new coaching staffs are generally invited to coach the game, which takes place the week between the NFL’s conference championship games and the Super Bowl. The Jaguars have coached the Senior Bowl the last three years but won’t this year after firing Gus Bradley.

Because the 49ers, who have the second pick, are going through a coaching change, the next invitation will likely go to the Bears, who have the third pick. If for some reason that’s declined the Jets, who pick sixth, would be next. The Senior Bowl figures to formally announce its staffs by the end of the week, if not sooner.