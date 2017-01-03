Jack Del Rio: We didn’t run it enough in Week 17

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

The Raiders went into Week 17 with a chance to clinch the AFC West with a victory over the Broncos, but they went down in a 24-6 loss that will send them to Houston for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

On Monday, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio pointed to a poor game on the ground as a culprit in that loss. He was particularly dismayed about the lack of work given to Latavius Murray in the loss to Denver.

“We didn’t run it enough,” Del Rio said, via the East Bay Times. “I mean, Latavius ends up with five carries. How does that happen? It wasn’t a great job of executing by the Oakland Raiders. That’s what it is. We own up to it, and we’re going to put it us as quick as possible and move forward.”

Any plans to be more effective running the ball are probably going to require the Raiders to get more out of their quarterback. Whether it is Matt McGloin or Connor Cook running the offense, it’s a good bet that the Texans are going to try to force the Raiders to make plays through the air on Saturday. If they can do that, it should open things up on the ground in a way that never materialized against Denver.