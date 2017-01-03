Jared Goff: You can learn from bad things

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Rams quarterback Jared Goff spent the first nine games of his rookie season on the bench behind Case Keenum before the team finally decided it was time to see what they got after trading up to take Goff with the first overall pick of the draft.

The results weren’t great for team or individual. The Rams lost all seven games with Goff in the starting lineup and the rookie completed 54.6 of his passes while throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Goff said Monday that he knows he needs to do a better job and that he believes this year’s struggles will help him move forward.

“You can learn from the bad things,” Goff said, via ESPN.com. “In life and in football and everything you do, it’s not always going to be up, up, up, up, up, all positive. There’s going to be down years, down games, down times in your life, and the way you get better from them is you learn from them.”

Goff cited an example from his college career to illustrate that point. Cal was 1-11 during his freshman year, but “changed the culture” heading into future seasons. There’s a pretty good chance that whoever the Rams hire as their next coach will talk about changing the culture in Los Angeles and their attempt to do that will go hand in hand with Goff playing better in the years to come.