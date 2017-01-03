Jay Cutler sheds no light on his future plans

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 3, 2017, 8:18 AM EST

An offseason of uncertainty for the Bears begins with what to do with quarterback Jay Cutler, but Cutler himself wasn’t around to shed any light on it.

Via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, Cutler didn’t appear during the final open locker room session as players were checking out for the year, creating what could be a quiet goodbye for the lightning rod/quarterback.

And since they can get rid of him this offseason with just a $2 million cap hit (rather than pay him the $16 million they owe him), it’s possible if not likely he’s played his last down for the Bears.

“I know Jay’s a guy that can make the most of any situation,” guard Kyle Long, one of Cutler’s biggest supporters, said. “He’s a very positive guy. He’s been so supportive of me through all my ups and downs here in Chicago. I’ve seen him do it for so many guys. Him being injured right now can be tough on a guy, as it has been for me mentally. It’s really, really tough.

“Jay doesn’t have social media and everything. I get such an influx of support from fans and from the Bears community, which has been awesome in that regard. I just hope he feels the same way in trying to get back, because I know how much he sacrificed and has been committed to this team over the years.”

If he doesn’t feel that same commitment from the Bears, it’s with good reason. They’ve gone out of their way to not talk about him as a long-term answer, and the fit with him and coach John Fox never seemed like a good one from the start.