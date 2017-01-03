 Skip to content

Jim Caldwell won’t say if he’s been told his job is safe

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2017, 6:14 PM EST
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions talks with line judge Dana McKenzie #8 during first quarter action against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Getty Images

Six NFL coaches have been fired so far. Could Detroit’s Jim Caldwell be the seventh?

Caldwell, who is preparing for a playoff game at Seattle on Saturday, declined to say today whether G.M. Bob Quinn or Lions ownership had told him whether his job is safe.

“Just to be direct, I wouldn’t tell you if they did, because I’m not focused in on that,” Caldwell said.

Quinn has also refused to say if Caldwell’s job is safe, but there are reasons to think it might not be: Quinn didn’t hire Caldwell, so he has no particular loyalty to him, and if the Lions lose on Saturday it would be their fourth consecutive loss to end the season.

Through three seasons as the Lions’ head coach, Caldwell is 27-21 in the regular season. The Lions are also 0-1 in the playoffs under Caldwell heading into Saturday’s game.

