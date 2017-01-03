 Skip to content

John Harbaugh says all three Ravens coordinators will stay

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2017, 11:19 AM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 1: Head Coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens watches as his team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Baltimore 27-10. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was expected to shake up his coaching staff after missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. But those expectations are incorrect.

Harbaugh said today that all three of his coordinators — offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg — will be back in 2017.

The Ravens will surely make some changes to their staff because every team makes some changes to its staff every offseason. But keeping all three coordinators in place is a strong sign that Harbaugh believes the Ravens need to stay the course, not make wholesale changes.

That may be because many of the Ravens’ losses — including their Week 16 loss to the Steelers, which knocked them out of the playoffs — were very close games. Harbaugh said next year, he needs his team to be comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter and not let leads slip away.

“We need to a build a football team that’s not in so many close games,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh believes the assistants he has in place can help him build that football team. If he’s wrong, it might be Harbaugh who’s out of a job in 2018.

  1. nhpats says: Jan 3, 2017 11:23 AM

    And the Ravens will again miss the playoffs in 2017

  2. jim699 says: Jan 3, 2017 11:25 AM

    A lot of their wins were close games as well. They have the point differential of an 8 to 9 win team. They are what they are.

  3. thelongestgoodbye says: Jan 3, 2017 11:29 AM

    Ride or die with your guys. I’m OK with this. Coaches coach but the players have to execute and the front office has to get some playmakers on this team.

    If Joe doesn’t throw a lot of dumb interceptions in the Red zone this offense is a lot better. If they don’t abandon the run, it sets up play action which Joe needs to be the average QB that he is.

    They need 2 WR’s, 2 Corners, pass rushers and a new center to start.

  4. ravenousravenousrhinos says: Jan 3, 2017 11:30 AM

    I hope Joe rests that arm up. I’m pretty sure Marty doesn’t know what the RB position is supposed to do.

  5. gtrav says: Jan 3, 2017 11:30 AM

    maybe Harbaugh is the problem

  6. jakec4 says: Jan 3, 2017 11:32 AM

    Out of a job is where Harbaugh will be if he continues with this 10:1 pass/run ratio that they do. A dump off pass for zero yards that Flacco always does isn’t an extension of the running game. Oline is a mess too with all of the penalties.

  7. BillAndTomsAsteriskAdventure says: Jan 3, 2017 11:33 AM

    “We need to a build a football team that’s not in so many close games.”

    Translation: Blame the players, not me!

  8. fennecfox1947 says: Jan 3, 2017 11:38 AM

    This team won’t make the playoffs until Flacco restructures that contract. Aaron Rodgers he is not.

  9. jr4real says: Jan 3, 2017 11:43 AM

    Thank you!

    – all Steeler fans.

  10. dickshotdogs says: Jan 3, 2017 11:45 AM

    Do you Ravens fans like what you’ve seen from this offense? Thought so.

  11. spartan01 says: Jan 3, 2017 11:48 AM

    This team won’t make the playoffs until Flacco restructures that contract. Aaron Rodgers he is not.

    ~~~~~~~~

    No he is not Aaron Rodgers but it isn’t his contract either. Ravens have money to spend, problem in my opinion is they’ve haven’t drafted well on the offensive skill positions.

  12. clipper222 says: Jan 3, 2017 11:49 AM

    I trust in Harbs and Ozzie, but a name like Mike McCoy only comes around once. He won’t be back as a head coach, so no worries about him leaving after a year like Kubiak, Caldwell, etc.

    Marty had his audition, and it certainly was not impressive.

  13. crownofthehelmet says: Jan 3, 2017 11:51 AM

    This was a successful season in Harbs eyes. Since their Super Bowl win they’ve finished 3rd in the division every year, until this year they moved up to 2nd place. Keeping that trend should get the Ravens back on top of the division in 2019, assuming Ben’s retired, and Bell and Brown are no longer with the Steelers.

  14. jamaltimore says: Jan 3, 2017 11:54 AM

    Enjoy your final year in Baltimore John. It’s been fun ride and appreciate the superbowl win but this is obviously your last stand.

  15. manderson4150 says: Jan 3, 2017 12:03 PM

    He’s a harbaugh, constant credibility……..

  16. lscottman3 says: Jan 3, 2017 12:08 PM

    We need to a build a football team that’s not in so many close games,” Harbaugh said.

    if the Raven’s fans don’t think that Flacco money is strangling the team’s ability to get good players in roster positions 34-45 they are kidding themselves.

  17. 6ball says: Jan 3, 2017 12:11 PM

    .
    He got no replies to his want ad

    Help Wanted : man willing to be thrown under bus. Apply : J Harbaugh – Ravens
    .

