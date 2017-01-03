John Harbaugh says all three Ravens coordinators will stay

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was expected to shake up his coaching staff after missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. But those expectations are incorrect.
Harbaugh said today that all three of his coordinators — offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg — will be back in 2017.
The Ravens will surely make some changes to their staff because every team makes some changes to its staff every offseason. But keeping all three coordinators in place is a strong sign that Harbaugh believes the Ravens need to stay the course, not make wholesale changes.
That may be because many of the Ravens’ losses — including their Week 16 loss to the Steelers, which knocked them out of the playoffs — were very close games. Harbaugh said next year, he needs his team to be comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter and not let leads slip away.
“We need to a build a football team that’s not in so many close games,” Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh believes the assistants he has in place can help him build that football team. If he’s wrong, it might be Harbaugh who’s out of a job in 2018.
And the Ravens will again miss the playoffs in 2017
A lot of their wins were close games as well. They have the point differential of an 8 to 9 win team. They are what they are.
Ride or die with your guys. I’m OK with this. Coaches coach but the players have to execute and the front office has to get some playmakers on this team.
If Joe doesn’t throw a lot of dumb interceptions in the Red zone this offense is a lot better. If they don’t abandon the run, it sets up play action which Joe needs to be the average QB that he is.
They need 2 WR’s, 2 Corners, pass rushers and a new center to start.
I hope Joe rests that arm up. I’m pretty sure Marty doesn’t know what the RB position is supposed to do.
maybe Harbaugh is the problem
Out of a job is where Harbaugh will be if he continues with this 10:1 pass/run ratio that they do. A dump off pass for zero yards that Flacco always does isn’t an extension of the running game. Oline is a mess too with all of the penalties.
Translation: Blame the players, not me!
This team won’t make the playoffs until Flacco restructures that contract. Aaron Rodgers he is not.
Thank you!
– all Steeler fans.
Do you Ravens fans like what you’ve seen from this offense? Thought so.
No he is not Aaron Rodgers but it isn’t his contract either. Ravens have money to spend, problem in my opinion is they’ve haven’t drafted well on the offensive skill positions.
I trust in Harbs and Ozzie, but a name like Mike McCoy only comes around once. He won’t be back as a head coach, so no worries about him leaving after a year like Kubiak, Caldwell, etc.
Marty had his audition, and it certainly was not impressive.
This was a successful season in Harbs eyes. Since their Super Bowl win they’ve finished 3rd in the division every year, until this year they moved up to 2nd place. Keeping that trend should get the Ravens back on top of the division in 2019, assuming Ben’s retired, and Bell and Brown are no longer with the Steelers.
Enjoy your final year in Baltimore John. It’s been fun ride and appreciate the superbowl win but this is obviously your last stand.
He’s a harbaugh, constant credibility……..
if the Raven’s fans don’t think that Flacco money is strangling the team’s ability to get good players in roster positions 34-45 they are kidding themselves.
He got no replies to his want ad
Help Wanted : man willing to be thrown under bus. Apply : J Harbaugh – Ravens
