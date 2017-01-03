John Harbaugh says all three Ravens coordinators will stay

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2017, 11:19 AM EST

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was expected to shake up his coaching staff after missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. But those expectations are incorrect.

Harbaugh said today that all three of his coordinators — offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg — will be back in 2017.

The Ravens will surely make some changes to their staff because every team makes some changes to its staff every offseason. But keeping all three coordinators in place is a strong sign that Harbaugh believes the Ravens need to stay the course, not make wholesale changes.

That may be because many of the Ravens’ losses — including their Week 16 loss to the Steelers, which knocked them out of the playoffs — were very close games. Harbaugh said next year, he needs his team to be comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter and not let leads slip away.

“We need to a build a football team that’s not in so many close games,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh believes the assistants he has in place can help him build that football team. If he’s wrong, it might be Harbaugh who’s out of a job in 2018.