La’el Collins close to return from injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2017, 6:49 AM EST

The Cowboys didn’t make use of their ability to designate a player to return from injured reserve during the regular season, but it looks like they won’t leave it unused through their playoff run.

Guard La’El Collins is eligible to return to action after having toe surgery in early October and coach Jason Garrett said that the team is taking things “day by day” in terms of getting him back on the practice field. Collins feels like there’s just one more hurdle he needs to clear before he’ll feel ready to play again.

“I’ve just got to make sure I can plant my foot to take on that bull rush,” Collins said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s the only thing I need to make sure I can do. But, yeah, I should be ready [for the playoffs].”

Ron Leary took over at left guard when Collins was injured and the line continued to perform at a high level, which explains why Dallas resisted any trade involving Leary during the offseason. Leary is expected to remain the starter once Collins is restored to the active roster with Collins serving as an insurance against another injury during the postseason.